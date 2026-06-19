‘Slap Him’: Trump’s Cringeworthy Lean-In Toward World Leader’s Wife Backfires — As She Swerves Out of Reach in the Nick of Time

President Donald Trump knows how to leave an impression on women, even if that interaction leaves them appalled.

A viral clip of Trump crossing paths with President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron sparked conversation

Critics say the footage only reinforced previous concerns about the president’s behavior and the way he interacts in public settings.

Trump made the wrong move on Emmanuel’s wife, who dodged it just in the nick of time.

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron hosted American President Donald Trump at the Palace of Versailles. (Photo: White House/X)

Trump, 80, made time to visit with the Macrons while in France on June 15 for the 52nd G7 Summit.

They took him on a tour of the Palace of Versailles before attending a late-night dinner on Wednesday.

The U.S president spoke with reporters outside the building located southwest of Paris. Emmanuel, 48, stood just feet away as Trump gushed over France’s first lady.

He Trump called Brigitte, 73, an “amazing woman” while speaking to reporters outside the building located southwest of Paris.

As odd as Trump’s comments about Brigitte seemed, attention drifted to a much more uncomfortable moment later that night.

Footage of the Macrons escorting Trump to his vehicle following the Palace of Versailles banquet quickly spread across the internet.

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Cameras caught Emmanuel engaging in an inaudible conversation with Trump prior to the two sharing a handshake and a hug.

During a cringe-worthy moment, Trump gave Brigitte two cheek-to-cheek kisses.

The POTUS and the French first lady spoke very briefly before the encounter seemed to turn into an uncomfortable situation.

Macron greets Trump at Versailles with a bro handshake and a smile



A kiss on each cheek for Brigitte



They ignore reporters shouting questions at them pic.twitter.com/8vXQlTSo0Q — RT (@RT_com) June 17, 2026

As Emmanuel smiled and gave reporters a thumbs-up, Trump placed his left hand on Brigitte’s shoulder and leaned toward her face.

She quickly stepped back. Trump then turned away and joined Emmanuel as the pair headed toward a waiting car below.

Brigitte remained at the top of the stairs with a stone-faced expression. As reporters shouted questions, Trump confirmed he had signed a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending the Iran war.

For many viewers, Trump’s cringeworthy behavior completely overshadowed news about the MOU.

Social media zeroed in on the MAGA frontman seemingly wanting a smooch from a married woman.

Whoa.



What do you notice about Brigitte Macron’s reaction after Trump leaned in a second time? pic.twitter.com/1b4Z0GkjUS — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 18, 2026

“Whoa. What do you notice about Brigitte Macron’s reaction after Trump leaned in a second time?” one self-described anti-MAGA X account with over 1 million wondered.

“The first cheek kiss was diplomacy. The second attempt looked like diplomacy filing for a restraining order. Awkward doesn’t even begin to cover it,” read one reply.

Another noticed, “He was moving in for a kiss on the mouth. Classy lady too not slap the s–t out of him. Macron will remember that moment.”

Another poster added, “She definitely put her hands on his arms to keep him from pulling her closer. It looked pretty obvious that he was going for some full frontal contact. Disgusting.”

“Her body language clearly says she is uncomfortable, especially the point where he leans closer and she moves back. Creepy Don,” expressed one Trump critic.

Some social media users also referenced the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape. In the recording, Trump made controversial remarks about women.

“Trump is the guy who brags about grabbing women down there,” one person tweeted. In addition, the billionaire was also found civilly liable for misconduct allegations from writer E. Jean Carroll.

“Trump is the guy who brags about grabbing women down there,” one person wrote on X. Trump was also found civilly liable in the E. Jean Carroll case involving misconduct and defamation claims.

Trump has long faced criticism over his treatment of women, his business practices, and his conduct in his personal life. Critics have also accused him of bullying behavior dating back to his rise in the 1980s.

As he has aged, detractors say Trump has become even more comfortable displaying that side of his personality in public.

Critics point to his forceful handshakes with world leaders and his encounters with the wives of foreign officials as examples.

If that personal frankness means trying to physically strong-arm his global counterparts in a tug-of-war style, Trump will put his ego before anything else.