‘Move the Basketball!’: New York Woman Threatens to Sue Mom After Stealing Children’s Ball, But She Didn’t Expect the Reaction She Got

A video of a New York woman confronting a mother about her children’s basketball game has sparked an online debate.

The video was shared by @gotrice2024 on X this week. He did not identify the woman who recorded the video. The incident reportedly happened in Plainview, New York.

The footage shows the mother accusing the woman of stealing her children’s basketball and throwing it away.

A New York mother accused a “Karen” of stealing her children’s basketball. (Photo: X/@gotrice2024)

“I have to come out here and sweep now. Move the basketball!” the woman told the mother, clutching her phone.

“You can do whatever you want,” the mother replied.

According to the video, this was not the first time the woman threw away a basketball. The argument appears to escalate in the video when the woman threatens to sue the mother.

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“I have it all. I’m going to sue your f—king a–,” the woman said, holding her phone up, recording the mother.

“You keep saying that, but you haven’t done anything,” she replied.

Many people online began discussing whether the woman who allegedly stole the ball was in the wrong.

“We had a neighbor like that. Would come to my dad to complain since all the other kids’ dads weren’t as level-headed,” @dannyv1121 wrote on X. “My dad ripped them a new one after they made a stupid comment about me to him. Never came back to complain again.”

“I’d think most reasonable people would rather see kids playing sports than getting into trouble. Seems like an easy choice,” @ColorApril said.

“The only time I’m rude to the neighbors is when they let their big dogs s—t in my yard and don’t pick it up,” @SaltyBitch_52 commented.

“I’d buy a whole bunch of balls just to mess with her. Maybe even ball check her in the face to get my point across,” @molsen05 wrote.

Atlanta Black Star is working to identify the mother who recorded the video.