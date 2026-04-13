‘Still Can’t Unsee It’: Karoline Leavitt’s New Family Pics Go Viral for All the Wrong Reasons— as Fans Zoom In on the Details She Tried to Scrub Away

Karoline Leavitt thought sharing a simple family moment would make her online followers forget about her brash defense of President Donald Trump amid the Iran war and what she tried to hide under the White House stamp.

Instead of focusing on the soft, picture-perfect moment, attention has snapped right back to the age gap between her and her husband—and something else she didn’t see coming. The more the images circulate, the harder it’s been for viewers to ignore the same detail she appeared to move past, raising fresh questions about whether it ever really left the conversation at all.

Karoline Leavitt’s new family photos spark online jokes and renewed scrutiny after an image she reportedly tried to remove resurfaced, putting her back in the spotlight. (Photo: Karolineleavitt/Instagram)

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Leavitt wasted no time posting after her baby shower, dropping polished family photos in soft pastels from Trump’s Easter Egg Roll as kids darted across the South Lawn clutching bright eggs while she stood nearby with her 1-year-old son, Nicolas Riccio, taking it all in.

Despite the White House’s constant mentioning of how religious they are, the comments drifted away from the Resurrection holiday. Instead, it led her followers to focus on the war in Iran, the man who was president before the current occupant, and on the people standing closest to power.

The soon-to-be mother of two posted two snapshots. In the first, Leavitt’s husband stood beside her in a powder blue suit with a pink-and-white tie while she held their baby on her hip — yellow jacket, white shirt, matching pants, the child in tiny sneakers and a layered sweater.

The second image showed her in the Reading Nook, leaning into a group of children as she read aloud. The third caught a wardrobe switch — sky-blue suit jacket, light-colored pants — her young son on her hip while she rocked some sunglasses.

The comments section zoomed in on something. “Still can’t unsee your turkey neck,” one person wrote, and that was just the opening act.

Another kept going: “The way her wrinkles show up … hard to believe she ain’t 30 … someone present her birth certificate … ASAP!”

The remarks moved fast, and the holiday spirit was nowhere to be found in that thread.

“Why you make them people delete them pics … Look your neck is what it is … you shouldn’t care what they say,” one commenter wrote, positioning confidence as the real flex.

Not everyone came in swinging outright. Some dressed their commentary up as concern, writing, “Stay in shape because your husband is too old to be chasing toddlers,” as a jab at her 60-year-old husband. Another said, “Sheeesh is that ur husband??? Thought was ur grandpa.”

Leavitt has reportedly had unflattering photographs scrubbed from public view. That move — whether real or perceived — gave people more to work with, especially once screenshots started recirculating anyway.

Another viewer had questions about the outfit change that weren’t going away: “Wait… so many questions: why you change your clothes? Was it cause yall don’t match… and why the baby not smiling … he knows something… he knows something.”

You mean this picture? pic.twitter.com/KtaIRxzjQs — Carolyn from Maryland (@carolyn_from) March 31, 2026

Between the shade and the jokes, a routine photo drop had become a full-on trending moment for the 28-year-old for a while, and the internet seems ready to weigh in.

During this White House Easter Egg Roll, Leavitt was featured as a guest reader in the children’s Reading Nook, sitting with young attendees and reading stories in the calmer corner of the day.

She was not the only person entertaining children last week at the event.

Out on the lawn, Trump made his rounds with children coloring at a table. While talking, he veered into familiar territory, attacking former President Joe Biden over his use of the autopen to sign documents during his term.

“You know Joe Biden? He didn’t sign — he was incapable of signing his name, so they’d follow him around with this big machine. You know what it was called? An autopen,” the 79-year-old said to the children. “Not too bright.”

The kids looked confused as he went on and one about it.

The Egg Roll is built around joy and tradition, but one off-script moment is all it takes to redirect the whole narrative. Balloons and candy can only do so much when the president’s working from a different script.

The event dates back to 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes moved it to the White House after crowds near the Capitol grew too large. Over generations, it became what it is today — part celebration, part performance, all optics.

Leavitt dropped those photos to show a polished family moment. What she got instead was proof that in the digital age, the internet owns the narrative the second you post.