Meghan McCain Claims the Hosts of ‘The View’ Are ‘Obsessing’ Over Her; Threatens to Sue

Former host of “The View” Meghan McCain claims her former colleagues are “obsessing” over her, and she’s threatened them with a slander lawsuit.

McCain took to X, formerly Twitter, to complain about the women talking about her during a discussion about President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Meghan McCain attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

The panel was discussing the younger Biden’s perceived “influence peddling” by using his last name in Washington, D.C., to his benefit, and despite no one mentioning McCain by name, she assumed host Ana Navarro was referencing her when she noted a former co-host often peddled their last name on the show. It’s worth noting that former co-host Abby Huntsman’s father was the 16th governor of Utah.

McCain — who is the daughter of the late Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona — often brought up her father during her time on “The View.” She began her media career working as a blogger on her father’s failed presidential campaign and appeared on the ABC talk show from 2017 until 2021.

During the episode that aired on Dec. 14, Navarro said, “Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it!”

After her co-hosts asked her to elaborate and denied doing so themselves, Navarro confirmed that it wasn’t a current co-host she was referring to, but she never mentioned McCain by name. Co-host Sara Haines chimed in and joked, “Oh my god! Do I have a claim to fame that I am not using?”

McCain took issue with the discussion and shared her thoughts on X the same day. She accused the women of slandering her “on an almost weekly basis” while advising them to “move on.”

I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years – move on, I have.



I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never “influenced peddled”… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 14, 2023

McCain also noted that she did not “take it lightly” when a news program suggested that she engaged in criminal behavior.

“I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never “influenced peddled” in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries,” she wrote. “Not all politicians’ children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden. All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning.”

The following day, she shared another post thanking people for their support while claiming that “The View” hosts were “obsessing” over her.

Thank you all for your kind words and support. It really, really means a lot. I am especially grateful so many of you see this situation with clarity for exactly what it is.



I hope at some point these people will be capable of moving on from obsessing over me – and will some how… — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 15, 2023

“I hope at some point these people will be capable of moving on from obsessing over me – and will somehow find a way to get publicity and attention that doesn’t involve slandering my name,” McCain wrote.

X users responded to McCain’s complaints with one writing, “Oh sweetie, nobody’s obsessing over you. Spotlight effect or narcissism? You seem to demonstrate both.” Another added, “Girl, she made a truthful statement and mentioned no names!! You hollered like a hit dog!!! I really don’t think absolutely anyone is obsessed with you! Bless your heart.”

McCain had a reputation for being contentious during her run on the show, and in 2019, she called her then-76-year-old co-star Joy Behar a “b—h” during a heated exchange, a move that prompted gasps from the audience and would normally cost a person their employment.

McCain also sparred often with co-host Whoopi Goldberg on the show, and during a discussion about Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings, McCain argued with her co-hosts and became indignant as Goldberg tried to go to a commercial break. The EGOT winner lost her temper with her petulant co-host when she refused to stop arguing.

“Girl, please stop talking!” said Goldberg. “Please stop talking right now!” McCain replied, “No problem, I won’t talk the rest of the show,” prompting Goldberg to say, “I’m OK with that. I’m OK with that. If you’re going to behave like this …”

“I’m not behaving like anything,” McCain interrupted. “I’m trying to show a conservative perspective.” Goldberg replied, “You are talking over [people],” as McCain continued to interrupt.

McCain wrote in her book, “Bad Republican” that she left the show due to the “toxic work environment.”