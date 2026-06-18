Sister of Pregnant Georgia Woman Killed While in Bed with Two Toddlers Beside Her Believes Shooter Was Motivated By Jealousy and Rejection

Georgia man is in custody after police say he killed the woman carrying his unborn child.

Devin Anthony, 26, was arrested Tuesday night for the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Shakiya Pridgen and her unborn baby, according to WXIA.

Shakiya Pridgen (left, with two of her children) was pregnant was she was shot and killed. Family said Devin Anthony (right) shot and killed her. (Photos: WXIA)

The shooting happened earlier that day at a home just outside of Atlanta on Peppertree Circle in DeKalb County.

Pridgen’s family said her other two children, a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, were asleep in bed with the victim when the shooting happened. Police said shots were fired into the bedroom window shortly before 6 a.m.

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Before Anthony was identified as the suspect, the family told reporters they believed the shooting was premeditated.

They pointed out that he knew where Pridgen’s bed was and that she would be sleeping with her two children.

‘Somebody Took a Blessing’

Her family told reporters she had her baby shower on Sunday.

“I want the world to know that somebody took a blessing, a blessing from all of us,” Pridgen’s mother said. “This will not be the last time you hear of us. We will get justice for you, Shakiya, and Kyren.”

The grieving mother said Kyren was the name of her unborn grandchild. Pridgen was due to give birth next week.

“He knows who he is,” a family member shouted as they were discussing who the suspect could be.

Atlanta Black Star spoke with Pridgen’s younger sister, Chanelle, about what happened. She told our reporter that Anthony was around for the majority of the pregnancy.

“Him and his family threw a gender reveal at his home,” she said. “Everything was nice.”

Our reporter asked Pridgen’s sister if she knew why Anthony would kill the woman carrying his baby.

“Jealousy, rejection. You know how some men be. They want that person all to themselves,” Chanelle said.

Anthony was arrested at a home in the Atlanta suburb of Riverdale. He is in the DeKalb County Jail without bond. He is charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder, feticide, and murder-malice.

Atlanta Black Star confirmed Anthony had previously been accused of murder in 2021. He took a plea deal on manslaughter charges and was sentenced to 11 months in prison.

Chanelle Pridgen told our reporter her family knew he had been acquitted of murder before Shakiya was killed.

‘Beautiful Inside and Out’

In an interview with Hood Anchor Ye, Pridgen’s mother became emotional.

“My baby was beautiful inside and out,” she said. “What I want the community to do is share her story. Help me love on my grandkids cuz they need all the love they can get.”

The grieving mother spoke about her two young grandchildren, who will now go through life without a mother.

Pridgen’s mother was holding the pillow she was sleeping on when she was killed. The white pillow had a bright red stain in the corner.

“I picked this up off the floor when I went to see what was going on,” she said, staring down at the pillow.

“The person who did this, you’re going to prison for a long time,” the victim’s mother said. “I’m outside for my daughter.”