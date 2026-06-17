‘He Should Know Better’: Georgia Attorney Crashes Out on Truck Driver Over a Red Light, Then One Decision Turns a Bad Day Into a Nightmare

A Georgia lawyer has his hands full with his own legal problems. The Cobb County man is accused of starting a road rage incident last month.

Richard Mark Craven, 46, has been charged with second-degree criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He turned himself in last week.

According to Cobb County Jail records, Craven is not in custody.

Richard Craven, a metro Atlanta attorney, has been identified as a suspect in a road rage investigation. (Photo Credit: Kennesaw PD/Craven Law Group LLC)

Kennesaw police began looking for Craven after posting a video of him in a fit of road rage.

According to police, on May 7, two men in a truck were driving the speed limit when Craven began honking at them.

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One of the men told WAGA that he watched as Craven grew angry, yelled, passed the truck in a turn lane, and then got stuck at a red light.

“I guess because he got caught by the red light, he decided to jump out, be aggressive,” the passenger told WAGA.

The passenger also claimed Craven had folded up his license plate before the attack, making it difficult for investigators to trace his vehicle.

The original audio from the video was cut out, but you can still hear Craven screaming at the truck driver. You can also see how intense he is by how hard he slammed his hand on the truck door.

Many people noted how small Craven looked in comparison to the men in the truck.

“Looks like he has a Napoleon complex,” Carl Danley commented on Facebook.

“Lil Buddy is like 4’9, all the way around,” Lee Towne wrote.

“He’s an angry elf. He must be a South Pole elf,” Tiffany Ann Cook joked, referencing the movie “Elf.”

“Have you tried Oz? Looks like a Lollipop Guild guy,” Stephanie Woods joked.

Kennesaw police confirmed Craven turned himself in, crediting the community for making it happen.

“After we posted a video asking for help identifying a suspect in a road rage incident, our detectives received numerous tips from the community,” the department wrote.

Police did not specify how the tips led them to Craven.

Craven is a metro Atlanta criminal defense attorney. He runs his own law firm in Acworth, The Craven Law Group, LLC.

Atlanta Black Star tried calling, but the number was disconnected.

“You have to have patience,” a neighbor told WAGA when asked about what she thought about the incident. “Since he’s a lawyer, he should know better.”