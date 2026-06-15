‘You’re Recording Me?’: White Woman Calls Black People ‘Monkeys,’ Defends Slavery in Wild Wendy’s Rant, But Her Tune Changes the Second She’s Exposed

A shocking video shows the moment a white woman launched a foul-mouthed racist rant in a New York City Wendy’s.

It was a fast-food outing gone wrong. In the June 13 footage, a woman argued with a Black man inside a Wendy’s near Madison Square Garden. Of all things, they were quarreling about serving meals to the homeless. The woman shifted from bragging about helping the needy to screaming “f*ck you!” and then things got much worse.

She suddenly lashed out when the unidentified Black man challenged her. “You know what’s happening,” she said. “You just made me understand why people are racist. Now I understand why they were f*cking enslaved.”

Video screenshot shows of a woman who went on racist rant at Wendy’s restaurant. (Photos: Instagram/dancing_withlala_41)

A person who goes by “Dancing_withala_41” on social media happened to be on her lunch break and filmed the confrontation. She posted the footage and tagged it “Juneteenth.”

Her disheartening caption read: “This is where we are at in America.” But she didn’t just watch the fight; she stepped in. Shocked, Lala called out, “Wow! You understand why they enslaved us?”

‘Trash’: MAGA Jock Revives Racist Obama Lie So Bad That Trump Looks Uncomfortable, Then an Attempt to Make the Clips Disappear Goes Horribly Wrong

‘Didn’t Believe Us’: White Fire Chief Accused of Shooting at Black Family After Racist Tirade Out on $5,000 Bond. Now, State Officials Have Stepped in

The racist walked out of Wendy’s, but Lala followed her onto the busy sidewalk and pressed her for answers. But instead of retracting her hateful words, the woman doubled down. She told LaLa she deserved to stay a slave “because you’re f*cking monkeys.”

Then the ranting woman realized she was being filmed, and her tone changed. “You’re recording me?” she said, “You didn’t see the whole thing.”

Some Instagram commenters said the video was “out of context,” and asked for a “part one.” But one person pushed back on that line of thinking: “Is there ANY context that would justify that? Seriously asking.”

Others wanted a stronger response from Lala. A critic wrote, “Too much talking and not enough action.” LaLa disagreed, explaining it was neither the time nor the place: “I am 42 years old. I have never experienced this much racism in my life. I spoke up for Black people everywhere. But I was on duty — I would have gone to jail and lost my job. What about my kids? What about my family? You have no friends but God. I wish you were there.”

The clip is racking up views, with people flooding the comments to condemn the woman’s “hateful behavior.” It seems a video carries more weight than a sidewalk confrontation.