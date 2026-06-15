‘I Said What I Said’: Texas Parole Supervisor Fired Over Karmelo Anthony Post, as Real Estate Agent Deletes Page Over Meme Mocking the Teen

A Texas parole supervisor is out of a job after she reportedly wrote a post in support of Karmelo Anthony.

Donna Robinson was fired Friday from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the remark, the Dallas Morning News reported. She worked there for more than a decade.

In the post recovered by Atlanta Black Star, Robinson replied to someone about how Anthony was doing.

Donna Robinson, right, was fired after posting a comment in support of Karmelo Anthony, left. (Photo: Facebook/Donna Murray Robinson)

Karmelo Anthony, 18, was convicted of killing Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet last year. Both were only 17 years old.

“I am a Parole Supervisor at TX DCJ. Karmelo will be OK,” Robinson wrote. She insisted that Anthony would be protected while he served his 35-year prison sentence.

Black Self-Defense Doesn’t Count: Karmelo Anthony’s 35-Year Sentence Reignites Debate Over Whether Equal Justice Is a Myth in America

‘I Lost Everything’: Black Man Arrested and Jailed for Car Theft That Happened While He Was at Work 400 Miles Away in North Carolina

Robinson wasn’t afraid to share her thoughts on Anthony’s conviction.

“I for one don’t give fk about the family’s loss,” Robinson wrote, referring to the Metcalf family. “It’s about time these fking bigots feel the pain that they have inflicted on other groups of people since the beginning of time!”

Robinson went on to say she was thankful the outcome did not result in “having to bury another Black child.”

“Let them start burying some of theirs for a change,” she wrote. “FK’em I said what I said.”

TDCJ terminated Robinson shortly after the comment was posted.

“TDCJ employment carries significant public trust and requires decisions free from personal bias,” the department said in a statement to the Dallas Morning News. “These statements are incompatible with TDCJ policy and values. They demonstrate bias and a lack of the impartiality essential to the fair administration of justice in Texas.”

The Karmelo Anthony case has been shrouded in racial tension. Anthony is Black, and Metcalf is white.

Anthony supporters aren’t the only ones under scrutiny. A Texas real estate agent is getting called out for a post making fun of Anthony in prison.

Misty Spradlin, a real estate agent in Corsicana, Texas, posted a picture of Anthony’s booking photo. The picture is edited to look like a “first day of school” image, with a chalkboard featuring a white prison bus instead of a school bus.

The chalkboard in the picture also features Anthony’s “favorites.” Spradlin wrote his hobby was stabbing, his color was orange, and his music was Tay-K.

Spradlin also had a quote to appear as Anthony said it: “I want to get out of prison before I’m 70.” The picture also has a banner that reads “Happy Guilty Day.”

Both Spradlin and Robinson appear to have deleted their social media accounts. Spradlin’s real estate number is no longer listed online.

According to realtor.com, Spradlin works at Premier Realty. Atlanta Black Star called the organization, but they claimed no one by that name worked there.