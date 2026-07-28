‘What Is It?’: Trump Can’t Even Walk Outside the White House Without Noticing Something That Sends Him Pointing in Fury — Then Viewers Spot Something Else

President Donald Trump visited his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday.

Upon returning to the White House, however, an unexpected scene unfolded when photographers caught him strangely fixated on the ground at his feet.

In newly circulated footage, Trump, wearing a white polo shirt and dark trousers, stops abruptly along a walkway near temporary scaffolding and a large tree.

Trump tried to brag about his ‘perfect health’ then dropped a bombshell about his frequent physicals. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk /Anadolu via Getty Images)

Instead of heading indoors, he wanders around pointing angrily at the pavement while security personnel, staffers, and aides bustle past him with golf bags in the background.

But the photos raised a different set of questions after many zeroed in on his noticeably fuller appearance.

A newly circulated clip shows the 80-year-old returning from a golf outing.

‘I Guess It’s Easier to Lie’: Trump’s Physical Health Comes Apart at the Seams as Damning New Photo Rips His Report to Shred

Dressed in a white polo shirt and dark trousers, the footage shows Trump suddenly stop along a sidewalk near a large tree and temporary scaffolding.

Instead of heading inside, Trump strangely wandered around, pointing at the pavement as if something had angered him.

In the background, staffers, security personnel, and aides can be seen moving briskly around parked vehicles.

Some were seen hauling golf bags and gear while the president had a meltodwn over the sidewalk beneath his feet.

WATCH: Here’s Donald Trump returning from his golf course to the White House.



Here’s him stopping by the sidewalk!



Is that Natalie Harp? pic.twitter.com/XncSLdh5IL — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) July 27, 2026

It didn’t take long for the replies to pile up, with social media users offering their own theories about what exactly had Trump so transfixed.

“Why is he pointing to the sidewalk? Is he afraid he can’t step up that far??” one person asked, kicking off a wave of mockery.

Social media users struggled to get a clear view of “sidewalk” Trump complained about.

But they zoomed in on what many described as his “awful shape,” pointing to his shirt hanging over his pants.

Despite his doctor’s recommendation to lose weight, Trump’s recent appearances have kept attention on his physique.

A May health report from White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella listed him at 6 feet 3 inches tall and 238 pounds.

However, Trump’s appearance during the FIFA World Cup final trophy ceremony in June.

However, Trump’s appearance during the FIFA World Cup final trophy ceremony in June sparked a wave of online comparisons.

His swollen face during an Oval Office interview with CNBC weeks later has many convinced he ignored his doctor’s advise.

One person said, “He is getting so fat. Like his weight has ballooned in just the past four months.” Another noticed, “If he pulls them pants up much higher they’ll be ear muffs.

Social media users continue posting side-by-side photos. Some argued he looks noticeably heavier than earlier this year due to the “bending of the back while walking.”

The clip is only the latest in a string of moments that have fueled speculation about Trump’s physical state and his relationship with the White House.

The president has spent much of his second term overhauling the Executive Mansion. This includes gilding the Oval Office and bulldozing the East Wing for a ballroom.

Cameras have repeatedly caught him pausing to inspect construction work in ways that read as anything but routine.

That moment came amid reports that Rodney Mims Cook Jr., the Trump-appointed chair of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, was considering swapping the Ionic columns for a Corinthian style the president reportedly favors.

Another renovation project that drew unflattering comparisons and jokes about the now-drained Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Against that backdrop, the sidewalk video has taken on a life of its own, with fans less interested in whatever construction issue Trump may have spotted and far more curious about who exactly was standing beside him.

As of this writing, the White House has not addressed the viral clip or clarified what, if anything, Trump was pointing at.

But if his recent track record is any indication, the apron in question may not stay the same for long.

Trump has a habit of stopping to inspect walkways, columns, and construction sites, especially of projects he claims.

Much of his second term has already gone toward tearing down and rebuilding parts of the complex. Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that even a simple sidewalk can send him into a lengthy, animated inspection.

It’s also unclear if Trump was genuinely troubled by a construction flaw or simply caught in one of his meltdowns.