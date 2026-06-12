‘Anti-Black’: Elon Musk Pushes Stats to Justify a Racist Narrative, But the Math Is All Wrong No Matter How Much He Wants It to be Right

Elon Musk is no stranger to racial firestorms, but his latest claim may have run into a problem that cannot be explained away with a simple social media post.

After declaring that Black Americans commit vastly more hate crimes against white Americans than the other way around, Musk found himself facing a wave of criticism from people who said the data he relied on does not support the conclusion he was selling.

Musk’s remarks collided with federal crime data cited by researchers and critics, which paints a far more complicated picture than the one presented in a meme he amplified on his social media platform.

Elon Musk, during a news conference with President Donald Trump on May 30, 2025 inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. (Photo by Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“The truth is that there are VASTLY more hate crimes, especially aggravated rape and murder, per person by Blacks against Whites than the other way around. The is not remotely debatable, as the numbers are so extremely lopsided!” Musk wrote.

Critics quickly scrutinized his claim after discovering that the statistics circulating online were not hate-crime figures at all. Instead, they were based on violent-crime incident data that some users divided by overall racial population totals to create per-capita comparisons.

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Even experts who acknowledge disparities in incident rates note that such calculations come with major limitations. The FBI’s data tracks incidents rather than individual offenders. That means a small number of repeat offenders can account for multiple incidents. The figures also do not control for factors such as age, sex, geography, poverty, or population distribution.

As a result, researchers can use the data to compare incident rates, but they cannot use it to conclude that an individual Black person is a certain number of times more likely to commit a crime against a white person than a white person is to commit a crime against a Black person.

The truth is that there are VASTLY more hate crimes, especially aggravated rape and murder, per person by Blacks against Whites than the other way around.



The is not remotely debatable, as the numbers are so extremely lopsided! https://t.co/li1ipYrHWu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2026

Critics also pointed to broader Justice Department data showing that crime victimization remains a nationwide issue affecting Americans of every race.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, there were 6.7 million violent victimizations involving people age 12 or older in 2024. The national violent-victimization rate was 23.3 victimizations per 1,000 people, largely unchanged from the previous year. The agency’s report includes rape or sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault and simple assault.

The report also found that violent-victimization rates by race did not significantly change between 2023 and 2024.

Another key point raised by critics involved hate crimes themselves.

FBI data released in August 2025 showed that law-enforcement agencies reported 11,679 hate-crime incidents involving 14,243 victims during calendar year 2024. Race, ethnicity, or ancestry bias motivated 53.2% of those incidents. The FBI tracks hate-crime statistics separately from general violent-crime data and requires evidence that bias motivated an offense before classifying it as a hate crime.

That distinction fueled criticism from social media users who accused Musk of blurring two different categories of crime.

One user wrote: “So what is the goal of selecting blacks the majority of the time and making everyone aware every day of the info? Are you saying go back where you came from? They should be chained back up as before? America is better off without them? For it was whites that brought them here. Are you saying 200 years ago that the white ancestors of America made a mistake and should have left them in Africa? Just be bold and own what you’re really trying to say and say it.”

Another commenter was even more direct in criticizing Musk’s post, saying: “More racist propaganda bulls–t from Elon. Just be honest and own it Elon. You’re a racist POS. Raised by POS parents in apartheid South Africa. Bringing those baked in ideologies with you to America. Pound Sand.”

Others focused less on Musk’s motives and more on what they viewed as flaws in the statistical argument itself.

“Elon is wrong. He’s using general violent-crime data and pretending it’s hate-crime data,” the astute commenter wrote. “A cross-racial crime is not automatically a hate crime. FBI/DOJ data says anti-Black hate crimes are the largest race-based category. The chart is denominator propaganda dressed up as statistics.”

Justice Department victimization data further underscores the complexity of crime patterns. In 2024, roughly 1.45 percent of Americans age 12 or older experienced at least one violent victimization.

Justice Department victimization data further underscores the complexity of crime patterns. In 2024, violent offenders victimized roughly 1.45 percent of Americans age 12 or older at least once.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics also reported that victims reported nearly half of all violent crimes to police. Many other victims never contacted law enforcement because they feared retaliation or doubted authorities could help.

Those complexities are precisely why researchers caution against drawing sweeping conclusions from a single racial comparison.