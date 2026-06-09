‘You Won’t Let Me Answer!’: Rubio Thought He Had an Easy Way Out — Then a Congresswoman Blew Up Every Spin Attempt and Sent the Exchange Off the Rails

Secretary of State Marco Rubio erupted at Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride during a tense House hearing, raising his voice as she pressed him on President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on the NATO alliance.

The Delaware congresswoman opened by acknowledging NATO has grown stronger in recent years before zeroing in on what she described as statements that go well beyond mere pressure tactics.

“I want to focus in today on statements and actions that I believe go beyond pressuring and leverage and actually fundamentally undermine the foundation of NATO,” McBride said during the June 4 Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, citing Trump’s January remarks at Davos where he claimed the U.S. “never, never got anything from NATO.”

Rubio leaned in to deliver his prepared answer.

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“What the president was speaking to at that moment and what I’ll speak to you about now is one of the reasons why I’ve been such a strong supporter of NATO,” Rubio began. “It’s because they allow us to use their bases. It allows us in a time of contingency, like the one in Germany and others. And for the first time we see NATO countries denying us the use of their bases, which undermines our involvement.”

Before Rubio’s argument could gain any momentum, McBride stepped with a real-time fact-check.

“These statements, including ‘we never got anything from NATO,’ happened before the war in Iran,” she said flatly, cutting through his framing before it could take root. “Which falls outside of the Article 5 invocation. It falls outside of a war of defense.”

Rubio’s frustration instantly spilled over. “I’m trying to answer your question, but how can you guys ask me questions and you won’t let me answer?” he said, his composure visibly cracking. “Why are you asking if I can’t answer?”

The heated back-and-forth grew increasingly combative.

“You’re not answering the question that I’m asking,” McBride told him bluntly. “You’re answering a different question about whether NATO can be better reformed.”

McBride then walked Rubio through a series of pointed facts — that Article 5 has only ever been invoked once, in defense of the United States after 9/11, and that more than 1,000 Europeans died in the subsequent war on terror.

“And I assume you’re aware that the NATO ally that lost more service members per capita is Denmark?” McBride pressed. Rubio suggested it was the U.K., before McBride corrected him again: “Per capita.”

She then turned to Greenland, citing Trump’s claim that “you need ownership to defend it” as a direct contradiction of Article 5’s core commitment. She closed with a direct challenge.

“Can you reassure our NATO allies and make it clear to Vladimir Putin that if a NATO ally is attacked and Article 5 is invoked, that we will defend them?”

Rubio’s answer stopped well short of that reassurance. “The United States is still in the NATO alliance,” he said, before adding that “NATO needs significant changes” and that Trump “is very disappointed in NATO.”

Watch the full clip here.