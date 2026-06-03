White Texas Woman Calls Her Husband After Dispute Over Black Children at Open Community Pool, Then He Shows Up with an AR-Style Weapon and Leaves in Handcuffs, Video Shows

A Texas fire department appears to be keeping its mouth shut online after one of its own got arrested. He is accused of bringing an AR-style weapon to a community pool during a child’s birthday party.

Kevin Brown, 44, was arrested a week ago after police in the Dallas suburb of Melissa say he took out the rifle during an argument. NBC 5 reported it involved children at a birthday party running around the community pool.

Police say Kevin Brown brought an AR-style weapon to a child’s birthday party. (Photos: @dayumvikicole/TikTok)

In a video posted by @dayumvikcole on TikTok, a white woman is seen yelling at a Black woman at a community pool. You can also see children running around them as she shouts.

The video then cuts to the woman and a man in handcuffs with officers.

It appears the woman was not charged.

The woman, Aidan Brown, was identified in the comments as a Customer Service Operations official for Brady Waters. She also graduated from the University of Phoenix.



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Police told NBC 5 that Kevin Brown is an Irving firefighter who lives near the neighborhood pool.

Wade Simpson, a father whose daughter attended the birthday party, told NBC 5 he rushed to the pool after learning what happened.

“Then all of a sudden I look up, and I see all the kids running frantically, and I see the guy coming with this AR-style weapon,” he told NBC 5.

Simpson described the situation as chaotic.

According to an affidavit obtained by NBC 5, the dispute began after Brown’s wife “spoke to children about propping open the gate to the pool and an argument ensued between her and the children’s parents.”

“I mean the whole group was going at it,” Simpson told NBC 5. “It was maybe like eight people involved, shouting and things of that nature.

NBC 5 reported a call from Brown’s wife “prompted him to come to the pool armed with an AR-platform weapon.”

Brown is charged with a Class B misdemeanor for displaying a firearm in a public place.

“I would say Melissa is not a safe place for a person of color,” Simpson told NBC 5.

Police are not investigating this incident as a hate crime.

Many people online condemned the couple’s actions.

“She got vodka in that Stanley for sure,” @SandraMarie08 wrote on TikTok.

“That lady ruined her husband’s career. Hope he doesn’t get hired on at any other department. Due to his poor judgment of bringing an AR to a kids pool party because his nagging wife couldn’t just walk away and mind her own,” @justthere4thelaughz added.

“Bring me back when y’all track that mfer firefighter who works at the Irving, Texas Fire Department down!!! Who the f brings an AR15 to a community pool, let alone WHERE CHILDREN ARE?!” @jbellz87 commented.

“She could have stayed drunk and quiet. But she doing toooo much,” @Wakesha wrote.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the Irving Fire Department to see if Brown’s employment was impacted by his arrest. The person on the other end of the phone repeatedly said “no comment.”