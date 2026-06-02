‘Did She Say That?’: Black Woman Stunned After White Child’s Racist Remark at $600-a-Night Luxury Hotel, Then the Family’s Response Made It Even Worse

Even a four-star luxury hotel in the nation’s capital attracts all types. A Black woman who frequently posts her travel adventures online was enjoying her stay at The St. Regis in Washington, D.C. — where rooms average about $600 per night — when a white child’s rude, racist remark stopped her cold.

Christelle, who goes by “Fancy_Christelle” on social media, was in the bathroom of the hotel’s restaurant when she alleges a child noticed her skin color and told her mother and grandmother that she was shocked the restaurant would allow a Black person in.

Travel influencer, fancy_christelle, recalls being racially insulted by a little girl. (Photos: Instagram/Fancy_Christelle)

After overhearing the comment, Christelle posted her reaction on social media. People in the comments section questioned the story’s validity, so she decided to confront the family later in the restaurant and film it. The combined videos now have more than seven million views.

“I am in the back of this fancy hotel, and this little girl just said that I can’t believe they allow Black people in this fancy restaurant,” she stated in her first video, where she appeared dressed to the nines with a hat and pearls. “I don’t even know what to say. I’m really, really surprised. I just heard this. We’re in 2026.”

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She soon followed up with a second video, in which she confronted the women. It immediately went viral, gaining six million views.

While the grandmother took accountability for the child, the second woman (presumably the mother) hedged and tried to make Christelle question her own memory. “Did she say that?” she asked, “noooo.” One of the women then mentioned that they had Black friends, and Christelle immediately snapped back, “Well, you guys have a lot of work to do.”

Viewers flocked to the comments to analyze the “weird” interaction, speculating that the mother was “gaslighting” and “didn’t care,” and the grandmother was simply putting on a “public performance” — though others thought the grandmother was genuinely alarmed.

What everyone agreed on was Christelle’s smooth handling of racism in real-time, noting how difficult it is to speak up in the moment.

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“I love how you handled it so classy, you go girl,” wrote one. Another called her restraint, “a masterclass in emotional regulation.”

“There’s always someone trying to gaslight you into thinking you didn’t hear what you heard,” said one.

Christelle responded, “I was truly trying to gather my thoughts and wondering if I was dreaming.”