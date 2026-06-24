‘I Hate Blacks!’: Idaho Woman Blames Television for Racist Note Against Black Neighbors and Then Turns on the Waterworks

A nightmare neighbor in Nampa, Idaho, posted a racist message targeting Black people in her apartment complex, and then turned on the tears when she was caught.

A couple who live in the complex watched as the woman left a handwritten note near the community mailboxes on the dumpster in late May. Karma Pizano and Demond Portis later confronted her and filmed the entire mind-blogging exchange.

In the now-viral video, the woman initially denied placing the note, saying she was just taking out the trash. But then the sniffling and tears began. She apologized several times throughout the video, but never quite took responsibility. Instead, she blamed her racist rant on depictions of African Americans in the media. “The stuff that I see on TV,” she said, “I’m just so scared.”

A video still shows a woman involved in a viral confrontation. (Photo: Instagram/idahonews6)

Pizano and Portis had little patience for the crocodile tears. “Then don’t watch TV!” Pizano shot back, adding, “You’re being rude, you’re being racist, and that’s not OK.



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Pizano was concerned about the impact it would have on other residents of the complex. “There are children who are also Black here,” she told the woman.

Crying, with her hands clasped over her heart, the white woman responded, “I’m just scared. I’m so sorry.”

In the offensive letter, the woman described Black people as criminals and said they should leave the state of Idaho entirely. The note began: “I hate Blacks. Why are you living here?”

She tried to justify her hate by pointing to television. “Your murders, rapists, thieves on every show. We don’t hardly have any Blacks here in Idaho,” she wrote, “Get out.” It was the same flimsy logic she repeated to Pizano and Portis on camera.

This isn’t the first unsettling encounter the couple has had with the woman. They told Idaho News 6 that they saw her in April while walking to their car. She allegedly paused a few feet away from them and made her feelings about Black people known. The couple reported her to the apartment manager.

This time around, they contacted the police. According to the outlet, Nampa police confirmed an officer responded, and the case was sent to the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office to assess if Idaho’s harassment law applies. No charges had been filed at the time of the report. Investigators noted that specific legal thresholds must be met before charges can be pursued.

Meanwhile, the video continues to rack up thousands of views and comments on social media, including one from Pizaon. On June 21, she provided an update in the comments section of Idaho News 6’s Instagram post: “Complex is not allowing her a lease renewal!! And police are working hard to get us a possible protection order!! Good day y’all!”