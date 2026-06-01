‘Disgusting’: A White Nurse Screamed the N-Word at Her Own Biracial Son on Camera — He Posted It, It Went Viral and What Her Hospital Said About It Has People Losing Their Minds

An Ohio man is trying to save up and move out after posting a video of his white mother calling him the N-word.

Brian Windle, a biracial man from Toledo, Ohio, posted the video on Facebook last Thursday. In it, he shows his mother, Julie Marie Windle, calling him a racial slur.

Brian Windle (left) posted a video of his mother, Julie Marie Windle (right), calling him the n-word. (Photo: Facebook/Brian Windle)

“You hear her? Do you hear her?” Brian said in the video.

“Stupid n—-r. FUCKING N—-R,” Julie screams from the porch.

“Yup, that’s right. That’s Julie for y’all. We postin that s—t,” Brian said as his mother continues to screech at him. “Y’all might be right at UTMC; she is racist.”

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“TELL EVERYBODY, I DON’T CARE. Get out of my house!”

The nearly 20-second video cuts out as Windle’s mother walks away, phone in hand.

“This is my mom. She has been doing and saying things like this my whole life,” Windle wrote in the video’s caption.

Windle alleged in the caption that his mother is under investigation for “being racist” at work. Julie Marie Windle is a nurse director at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Windle did not go into more detail about the specific allegations against his mother.

“She says things like ‘I’m gonna wear a sweater with my Black kid and my Black grandson on it into the meeting’,” Windle said, accusing his mother of using the fact he’s Black to prove “she’s not racist.”

“There’s innocent African American woman losing their jobs because they’re saying you’re racist,” Windle wrote on Facebook. “I went through this my whole life, and now my kids are starting to see this stuff.”

Windle is the father of two young boys.

Since the original post on Thursday, Windle has been posting on Facebook, asking for advice on finding a private landlord. He also started an online fundraiser to move out of his mother’s home.

Many people online had a lot to say about the situation.

“Beyond the Obvious, it’s clear that Brian is hurting and trying to advocate for himself as a son and biracial man; let’s be more encouraging to who he is and not of who his mother is!!” Rianne Ramsey commented on Facebook. “Brian, you are as brave as they come! Thank you for advocating not just for yourself but for those patients that she deserves.”

“Send this to her employer and board of nursing,” Kailee Brown added.

“This is absolutely disgusting. There’s never ANY reason on any type of level of you to be that upset you call anyone that in any manner…let alone YOUR SON. I’m sorry you deal with this and from someone that’s supposed to love and protect you from s—t like this,” Danielle Wielinski wrote.

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“Imagine going through this your whole life and getting it from the one that made you…insanely sad…how you make me Black, but don’t really like Black?” Beyonce Sistah added.

Atlanta Black Star called UTMC to see if they were taking any action regarding these allegations.

“Yeah, we don’t really have a comment on it,” the person on the phone told our reporter.

“Is there anyone I can speak to? I’m just trying to figure out if, because in a lot of situations, I’ve heard businesses have terminated people,” our reporter asked.

Many businesses have terminated people who became viral after saying a racial slur. A recent example is three college students who shouted the N-word in a video. Three of the four girls involved apparently lost their jobs because of it.

“I’m not telling you what to do, but I’m wondering if there was any action taken after she was caught saying the racial slur to her son,” our reporter said.

“I don’t have that information. Sorry.”

Some Facebook comments claim the mother was placed on leave, but there is no official information to confirm this.

Atlanta Black Star also reached out to Windle to learn more about his situation. We have yet to hear back.