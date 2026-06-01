‘What Did He Expect’: George Lopez Cracked a Trump Joke — Days Later, Federal Agents Were Sitting in His Living Room With a 10-Year Prison Threat

Comedians need to watch what they say about Donald Trump. Just ask George Lopez, who says a joke about the president prompted a visit from the Secret Service.

For years, comics have argued that comedy is under attack. They say audiences have become too sensitive. They blame social media for policing punchlines. They complain that jokes once considered harmless now spark outrage and demands for apologies.

George Lopez says a joke about Donald Trump brought the Secret Service to his front door. (Eatland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)



Lopez recently revealed there may be another audience comedians should worry about.

During a conversation on “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the veteran comic recalled the time federal agents showed up at his home after a joke about Trump exploded online. The story — one he’s told previously — quickly reignited debates about free speech, comedy, and whether some topics remain too dangerous to joke about.

‘Wow’: Jimmy Kimmel Takes Another Swipe at Trump After That Brutal Melania Joke Nearly Cost Him Everything and Fans Can’t Believe He Went There Again

‘Torched’: Trump Did a 1 A.M. Happy Dance Over Colbert’s Last Show, What Colbert Buried in the Final 90 Seconds Will Trigger a Meltdown in 3… 2…

According to Lopez, the incident happened several years ago when reports circulated that Iran had allegedly placed an $80 million bounty on Trump. The comedian decided to respond with a joke.

Comedian George Lopez tells Shaq about the time the Secret Service showed up after he joked that he would take out Donald Trump for “half” of the reported $80M Iranian bounty 😭👀



He says the agents also warned him he could face up to 10 years in federal prison if he made… pic.twitter.com/PLy4CzVNRX — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) May 29, 2026

“Allegedly, Iran had offered an $80 million bounty on President Trump,” Lopez recalled. “And I put in there, ‘We’ll do it for half.'”

The comedian said he thought little of the post at first. His publicist immediately recognized the potential trouble. “I wasn’t even home yet,” Lopez told Shaquille O’Neal. “My publicist called and said, ‘It’s big. Like, it’s big, and for bad.'”

Lopez said the situation escalated rapidly. He later saw a report warning that he should expect a visit from the Secret Service. Minutes later, he received a phone call delivering the same message. Soon afterward, agents arrived at his home. Lopez said his attorney joined him for the meeting.

“They said, ‘We’re here to see if you’re a threat to the leader of the free world,'” Lopez recalled.

According to Lopez, investigators brought screenshots of past comments and social media posts involving Trump. One exchange particularly stuck with him.

“He says to me, ‘Do you think that’s funny, Mr. Lopez?'” the comedian recalled. Lopez admitted his answer changed dramatically once federal agents were sitting across from him. “I thought it was funny, but right now I don’t think so,” he responded.

The questioning reportedly expanded beyond the original Instagram post. Lopez said agents referenced comments he made after Trump described some Mexican immigrants as criminals and rapists during his first presidential campaign.

Trying to explain his sense of humor, Lopez offered a response that left even his attorney uncomfortable.

“Culturally, what you assume is a threat in our culture is more of an estimate,” Lopez said. “You could find somebody to do it cheaper.”

“My lawyer goes, ‘Please don’t,'” Lopez remembered.

The comedian said the meeting ended with a stern warning. “They told me if they came back, I was looking at 10 years in federal prison.”

The story generated strong reactions on X, where many users were divided over whether Lopez was a victim of government overreach or simply facing consequences for a reckless joke.

“Comedians keep saying everything is a joke until federal agents show up,” one person wrote. Another user posted, “Well you threaten the life of the president. What did he expect?” A third commenter added, “So much for the First Amendment.”

You can't threaten public officials — Andrew (@Ccarnage86) May 30, 2026

“I have a hard time believing this actually happened,” wrote another skeptic.

“Don pedotrump can’t take a joke,” one critic argued. Another said, “Comedy is supposed to push boundaries, but the Secret Service definitely doesn’t have a sense of humor about it. Getting a visit for a joke shows just how serious they take those lines when someone mentions a president.”

While Lopez remains a successful comedian, many people simply do not like him.

Critics frequently bring up controversial jokes involving Black people and other moments they believe crossed the line. His personal life has also remained a source of scrutiny, particularly after his highly publicized divorce from Ann Serrano, who famously donated a kidney to him before their marriage ended.

Kevin Hart faced weeks of criticism after Hinchcliffe’s controversial George Floyd joke during Netflix’s roast special. The Floyd family publicly condemned the remarks. Hart was criticized for allowing the joke to remain in the show. Hinchcliffe has weathered multiple controversies of his own.

For a comedian whose career was built on saying the unexpected, one Trump joke apparently brought consequences far beyond the comment section. According to Lopez, the punchline ended when federal agents knocked on his door.