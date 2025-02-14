‘This Guy Is Universally Disliked’: George Lopez’s Scandalous Past Comes Back to Bite as He Trends Over Shocking New Look

Comedian George Lopez’s recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has sparked widespread reaction on social media. His dramatically changed appearance reignited discussions about his controversial past remarks and behaviors.

The 63-year-old was captured in a video posted on Instagram on Feb. 13, dancing out of his dressing room to “Low Rider,” the theme song from his early 2000s sitcom.

Surrounded by the Jennifer Hudson Show’s “Happy Place” employees, Lopez appeared playful as he waved his arms, shook his long gray hair, and twirled for the camera. Though nearly unrecognizable from his familiar sitcom and stand-up-era appearance, he flashed his signature smile, a reminder of his nearly five-decade career in entertainment.

WHEATLAND, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 21: George Lopez performs at Hard Rock Live on January 21, 2023 in Wheatland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Social media users were quick to react to Lopez’s transformed look.

“George Lopez aka Albert Einstein!! Lol” one person commented, while another joked, “Looking like Alberto Einsteinez.”

Many showed little sympathy for his aging appearance because of many of the disparaging things he has said about Black people in his comedy bits.

“Oh dear. And he had the nerve to run Micheal Jackson down about his looks,” one person commented, whileanother tweeted, “This how you age when [you] talk about black people unprovoked,” referencing Lopez’s history of making controversial remarks.

One inflammatory incident from his past recently resurfaced, where Lopez made a bigoted joke during a comedy show, “There are only two rules in the Latino family – don’t marry somebody Black and don’t park in front of our house.”

When a woman in the audience expressed offense by raising her middle finger, Lopez responded aggressively, “Sit your f—king ass down… I’m talking b—h. You paid to see a show, sit your a– down. You can’t take a joke you’re in the wrong motherf—king place. Sit your a– down or get the f—k out of here.”

Because of this joke, many people are blasting him, accusing Lopez of being divisive, perpetuating harmful stereotypes, and handling the situation with the Black female heckler unprofessionally.

One person wrote, “This guy is universally disliked. I don’t think people enjoyed him since that sitcom he had,” followed by another anti-George Lopez commenter who tweeted, “Also how you age when you hate every other Hispanic comedian to get any kind of traction like he’s the only one allowed in comedy with his lame ass.”

People are known by what they say and what they do



We don't have to meet George Lopez to know he's an anti-Black POS, but like all not-Black POC, he occasionally needs to team up with Black ppl for work and cultural relevance — Crescendo Annie (@jukiejones) February 10, 2025

The controversies have taken such a toll that Lopez, despite having 1.6 million followers, maintains a private account on X.

In his personal life, Lopez’s marriage to ex-wife Ann Serrano drew public attention. In 2005, Serrano donated one of her kidneys to Lopez after his kidneys failed due to a genetic condition. Despite this life-saving gesture, the couple divorced in 2011 after 17 years of marriage. Reports emerged that Lopez cheated during their marriage, which further fueled public scrutiny.

“This man is an alcoholic who ruined his kidneys. His wife donated a kidney to him. He cheated on her. She divorced him. And that’s why he f—king looks like that. In addition to being r–ist which makes you age horribly. F–k him,” one outraged observer wrote.

“Listen after he took his wife’s kidney and divorced her I can never look at him the same way,” a second person wrote.

During his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Lopez announced that his upcoming comedy special, “Muy Católico,” premiering on Prime Video on Feb. 18, would be his last.

According to Parade, the special was filmed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in September 2024.

“I decided it’ll be the last one, I think, because I think it’s a really good one,” he explained to the audience.

When asked about retirement, Lopez clarified that he wants to complete 50 years in the business before retiring in 2029, telling his fans, “You got me for four more years.”

His dramatically changed appearance has only served to re-ignite these discussions, suggesting that for many, his legacy will remain complicated by his history of controversial statements and behaviors.