‘Male Version of Me’: Tamera Mowry Left Speechless After Seeing Her Brother’s Dramatic Transformation — and Fans Are Obsessed With Their Sweet Bond

For decades, audiences have watched the Mowry siblings grow up together.

From sitcom stardom to adulthood, the family has remained one of Hollywood’s most beloved clans.

Twin sisters Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley became household names through “Sister, Sister.” Their younger brother, Tahj Mowry, followed with his own successful career on television.

Tamera Mowry-Housley was horrified to learn fans see her brother Tahj as a heartthrob, not the little boy whose diapers she once changed. (Photo: @tahj_mowry/Instagram)



That close-knit bond was on full display during a recent interview.

Tamera was promoting her new Hallmark mystery, but the conversation quickly shifted to her younger brother. What followed left the former talk show host laughing, cringing, and trying to process the internet’s latest obsession.

Speaking with “Entertainment Tonight” host Deidre Behar last week, Tamera was blindsided when the host brought up photos of Tahj that have been circulating online.

“Before you were a Housely, you were a Mowry. And I have to talk to you about one of your siblings. Can we throw up the photo? This is Tahj,” Behar said.

“OK,” Tamera replied.

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The host then delivered the punchline. “He went from ‘Smart Guy’ to the hot guy. You know if you’re aware of people are thirsting for this gentleman all over the Internet.”

Tamera immediately recoiled: “That’s weird. That’s my baby brother. I changed his diapers. He really is gonna hate that I said that.”

The exchange had fans laughing. It also highlighted just how dramatically Tahj has transformed over the years.

For many viewers, the 40-year-old Tahj will always be T.J. Henderson, the child genius at the center of the hit sitcom “Smart Guy.” The series made him a star in the late 1990s and cemented his place in pop culture history.

But the actor showing up online lately looks very different from the kid fans remember. Over the past several years, followers have done double takes whenever Tahj posts new photos. The former child star has traded his boyish image for a muscular physique, sparking endless conversation online.

Even Tamera admitted she watched the change happen in real time.

“What I love is I saw him when he made-up his mind and he was like you know what I want to start working out. I’m gonna start eating healthy and he’s inspired me. Tahj and I like he literally is like the male version of me,” she said.

“Thick as thieves,” Behar interjected.

“That is my Boo. I love that young man so much. My kids love him so much so that whenever he’s around I actually I can maybe go to the spa bye bye,” Tamera joked.

The internet, however, seems focused on something else. On YouTube, many people weighed in.

“Shes a real sister lmao we do not find our siblings attractive,” one person wrote. Another added, “The Mowrys are one of my favorite families, they are all beautiful inside and out.”

On a third clip, someone said, “Listen that whole family is beautiful!! From the oldest to the youngest!!” as another snapped, “She loves her baby brother.”

Someone else recalled, “She said ‘That’s Weird’ like she wanted to puke at the thought of someone thirsting after her brother!” because another offered, “She looked like she wants to gouge her eyes out for a second lol.”

Much of the attention traces back to a 2021 social media post that caught fans completely off guard. Tahj decided to enjoy a sunny day outdoors and show off the results of his discipline. The shirtless photo immediately sent fans into a frenzy, paired with a simple caption: “It was nice out, don’t @ me.”

Ironically, there may be one person many fans wished could have seen the reaction.

Tahj’s late ex-girlfriend, Naya Rivera, remained one of the most important people in his life long after their romance ended. The pair first met as children when Rivera appeared on “Smart Guy.” They later dated for several years and remained close.

Following Rivera’s tragic death in 2020, Tahj spoke openly about the impact she had on him.

“She was definitely my first everything,” he said during an interview with Glamour. “I think subconsciously it’s why I never really date like that because no one really ever … I know someday someone might, but it’s hard to measure up to the type of girl and woman she was.”

Years later, he still speaks about her with admiration. He has praised her strength, talent, humor, and devotion as a mother.

Today, fans continue rooting for Tahj. Some remember the child star who skipped grades on television. Others see a grown man who has embraced a healthier lifestyle and found a new audience along the way.

Tamera, however, is unlikely to join the thirst parade anytime soon. To her, he is still the baby brother whose diapers she changed. To everyone else, the former “Smart Guy” has become one of the internet’s favorite surprise glow-ups.