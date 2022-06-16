‘Where’s the Other Brother?’: Tia Mowry’s Throwback Post with Tamera and Tahj Goes Left When Fans Bring Up Younger Brother Tavior  

Sibling love!

Tia Mowry took to Instagram on June 14 to upload a throwback compilation video featuring her twin sister Tamara Mowry and brother Tahj Mowry. The reason behind the post was to show her followers how much the trio has grown.

Tia Mowry’s fans react as the actress shares a compilation video with her twin sister Tamera Mowry and brother Tahj Mowry. Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram

The upload, which included Saino Freedoni’s track “Go Around,” featured various red carpet appearances, private photos and videos of the siblings spending quality time together. Tia expressed in the caption that although she and her siblings have aged, not much has changed between them except for “more kids and a few more gray hairs.”

She wrote, “Then vs. Now! Not much different, except now there’s a few more kids and a few more gray hairs. Well, @tameramowrytwo and I have gray hairs but not @tahj_mowry just yet!”

As fans viewed the clip, many raved over how much they enjoyed seeing Tia’s bond with her siblings.

“Your love for one another is so beautiful. God bless all your beautiful souls. Thanks for the positive sibling pic.”

“Love the siblingship!”

“Love it!!! You three are amazing!!!! It has truly been a honor to watch you three grow up before my eyes!!! And the siblings Love!!! Yes I am always here for it!!”

“I been watching the three of you on TV since I was little on the Disney channel. It amazing to see you today all grown up. Family is important and it’s good that after all these years you all stayed together.”

(L-R): Tamera Mowry, Tia Mowry, Tavior Mowry and Tahj Mowry Photo:@tiamowry/Instagram

Despite the praise, a couple of Instagram users called out Tia for rarely posting her younger brother, Tavior Mowry, on social media. One wrote, “I rarely see you guys’ baby brother Tavior! Cuties for sure!!!”

Another said, “Where’s the other brother? I never see him. Nice photos though, my favorite kid stars!”

Although it is unclear why Tia doesn’t upload many images with Tavior, the last time he appeared on the actress’ Instagram page was on May 17, when she shared a touching post to Tahj for his birthday.

Before that, Tia uploaded an image that featured Tavior on Mother’s Day while honoring their mother Darlene.