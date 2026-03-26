‘He’s a Big Problem’: Stephen Miller Could be Out for Embarrassing Trump as One GOP Voice Finds the Guts to Speak Out and Now Pete Hegseth Is in the Crosshairs

Whispers of frustration have been circulating quietly inside Republican circles for months — the kind that surface when power struggles in Washington move from private backstabbing to public cracks. Lawmakers who once kept their disagreements under wraps are increasingly signaling that tensions inside the party have reached a boiling point.

A simmering frustration inside Republican ranks spilled into public view earlier this month when Sen. Thom Tillis openly questioned the power held by one of President Donald Trump’s most influential advisers.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for policy Stephen Miller and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (Photos: Getty Images)

During an interview with CNN host Jake Tapper, the North Carolina Republican made clear he believes senior White House adviser Stephen Miller has grown too powerful inside the administration, signaling a deeper unease among some lawmakers about who is driving decisions behind the scenes.

Tillis’s remarks marked a rare public break within the GOP over Miller’s role in shaping the administration’s immigration crackdown and broader agenda.

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The senator said plainly that Deputy Chief of Staff Miller’s influence has interfered with cabinet officials’ ability to do their jobs. The comments came as Trump moved to replace former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem with Sen. Markwayne Mullin, while Democrats argue that swapping leadership alone will not resolve deeper concerns about immigration enforcement policies.

Asked directly whether Miller should step aside, Tillis did not hesitate.

“Oh, of course I do.”

The senator said Miller’s presence has contributed to missteps inside the administration.

“He is not worried about substance. He’s more worried about form, but I also think that he has an outsized influence over the operations of the cabinet. And I believe we’ve got qualified cabinet members there that sometimes are doing less than what they want to, because of his direction and his outsized influence. He’s a big problem in this administration. He has been from the beginning,” Tillis said.

Miller has long been viewed as the chief architect behind some of the administration’s most aggressive immigration policies and remains one of Trump’s most loyal advisers. In other words, he’s in the president’s ear all the time. His prominence has drawn both sharp criticism and strong support within Republican ranks.

Tillis also suggested that Miller’s involvement has affected major decisions, pointing to what he described as rushed or poorly considered initiatives.

“It gives me pause that you had people like Stephen Miller calling the shots,” Tillis added. “It was Stephen Miller who said it was the position of the United States that we should go after Greenland. And Stephen Miller, that’s been repeatedly responsible for embarrassments for the president of the United States by acting too quickly speaking, first, and thinking later.”

The criticism has not been limited to Miller himself. Some Democrats say additional members of the administration could soon face pressure as well.

Rep. Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts, claims Republican lawmakers have privately expressed frustration about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and may eventually push for his removal. Moulton said behind closed doors, Republicans “cannot wait” to get rid of Hegseth, though it remains unclear whether any GOP lawmakers will publicly echo that sentiment.

Critics on social media argued that private frustration among lawmakers means little if it never translates into public action.

“‘Behind the scenes’ doesn’t matter. MAGA GOP (and some dems) are complicit in getting us here.”

Others mocked the idea that lawmakers would ever confront the issue publicly.

“They may ‘want’ him gone, but they don’t have the spines to do anything about it. I’m surprised they can walk up right.”

Several critics said Seth Moulton was guilty of the same behavior he was describing.

“They won’t say it on the record, but what’s stopping him from telling us the names. He was asked directly and dodged it.”

Tillis, a two-term senator who announced last June that he would not seek reelection this fall, was the first Republican senator to break ranks and publicly call for Noem’s resignation or removal from her position at the Department of Homeland Security. The administration has since moved to replace her with Mullin, a fellow Republican senator.

Despite his criticism of Miller, Tillis said he supports Mullin’s appointment and believes the Oklahoma senator would operate with greater independence from Miller.

The transition comes after months of controversy surrounding immigration enforcement, including the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents in Minneapolis in January. Mullin previously repeated disputed claims about those cases but still received backing from Tillis.

Despite Tillis’ comments, other Republicans have rushed to defend Miller and his role in shaping the administration’s agenda.

A White House official pointed to remarks made last month by Sen. Lindsey Graham, who led more than a dozen Republican senators in defending Miller and calling his work critical to the administration.

“People can disagree with Stephen on rhetoric, and they can disagree with him on policy, but the question is, ‘Is Stephen Miller in jeopardy in Trump World?’ Absolutely not,” Graham said, according to Fox News.

Supporters say Miller has helped drive several major initiatives tied to the president’s domestic priorities.

Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick also praised the adviser’s role in advancing the administration’s agenda.

“Because of him and other members of the president’s team, critical priorities like stopping deadly fentanyl, unleashing America’s energy, and bringing much-needed economic relief for working families are now a reality for Pennsylvania,” McCormick said.