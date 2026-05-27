‘Who is That’: Trump Declares His Mind Sharper Than Ever, Pivots to Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss Confession as Folks Zero in on Distracted Guy in the Back

President Donald Trump rarely misses a chance to praise his own accomplishments, especially when the topic shifts to the economy.

He often portrays himself as the mastermind behind America’s financial success.

President Donald Trump’s story about his fat friend prompts online speculation. (Photo: Allison Robbert for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

At speeches, interviews, and public appearances, Trump repeatedly claims nobody understands business, housing, trade, or wealth better than he does.

He regularly points to stock market numbers, jobs reports, and dealmaking as proof of his leadership.

His remarks often drift into exaggerated stories that critics say sound more like sales pitches than policy discussions.

The 79-year-old was speaking to the audience at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, on May 22, when he veered off into one of his stories that left folks with more questions than answers.

Trump was in New York to support Republican candidates before the midterm elections in November, including Rep. Mike Lawler in the Hudson Valley.

While the president boasted about helping the congressman pass the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, he said, “I know more about housing than anybody in history.”

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The commander in chief went on to discuss his alleged knowledge of housing interest rates and went off on a tangent about the cost of health care.

“We pay the lowest price of any nation in the world,” said Trump.

He then went into a bizarre weight loss story about a friend living in the U.K. taking Ozempic.

“So, we’re right now paying many times higher,” he said. “We’re paying sometimes 10, 12 times higher than other nations. Like the fat drug, $87 in London, $1,300 in New York City. And a friend of mine who’s very fat called me.”

“He said, ‘President, President,’ he’s crude as hell. He’s crude and very smart,” added Trump. “Highly neurotic. We all know people like that… and he’s a rich guy.”

The POTUS went on to claim that the man was “begging” him not to share his identity because “he’s actually become quite famous. I tell the story often.”

“So, he calls me up. He goes, ‘President.’ He used to call me Donny. ‘Donny,’ now he calls me Mr. President. He said, ‘President, I’m in London. I just paid $87 for the fat drug.'”

Trump continued, “What is it? Ozempic? … It’s not working on you, Charles. Not working at all. It hasn’t worked.’ But he knows the price.”

A video of the moment was shared on Threads, and users wasted no time questioning if the twice-impeached president was telling on himself.

Trump: A friend of mine who's very fat called me. He's crude as hell and very smart and highly neurotic. pic.twitter.com/VIVTA8FQte — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 22, 2026

“So he’s talking about himself, right?” one person wondered.

Another user replied, “Has Trump looked in the mirror lately?”

Trump claims to be 6 feet 3 and 224 pounds.

However, his penchant for McDonald’s and appearance say otherwise, prompting another user to reply, “Piggy is talking to himself again. Can someone please get out the net and put him back in his enclosure?”

Aside from his story, online critics joked about the seemingly unenthused crowd behind the president.

One man stayed glued to his phone the entire time, never looking up once, while several others appeared distracted, scanning the walls and staring up at the ceiling instead of paying attention.

One user noticed, “Not one single person standing behind him looks even remotely interested.”

Another user said, “Look at those idiots behind him they look bored.”

A third person wondered, “Who is that on the phone?”

Trump also told the story about his wealthy “fat” friend during a White House roundtable discussion about affordability last January.

“He’s actually fatter than ever,” said Trump of the man allegedly taking Ozempic. “I said, ‘The drug is not working on you. You’re going to have to go to something else, but it does work on a lot of people.’”

The identity of the wealthy, Ozempic-using friend remains a mystery.