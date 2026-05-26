‘It’s Not the Same Dress’: ‘Summer House’ Star Mia Calabrese’s AMAs Tribute to J.Lo’s Iconic Versace Look Has the Internet Picking Apart Every Detail

“Summer House” star Mia Calabrese raided the fashion vault to make her debut at the 2026 AMAs.

Calabrese is one of the new faces on the Bravo series as a close friend of show star, Ciara Miller. She joined for season 10, making her on-screen debut during the episode that premiered on Feb. 10 this year.

Some says she fits in well with Miller and professional skateboarder KJ Dillard, after debuting her a modern take on an already iconic fashion look.

“Summer House” star Mia Calabrese just wrapped her first season on the popular Bravo as the best friend of Ciara Miller. (Photos: miagcalabrese/Instargram)

Calabrese has fans doing a double take after attending the 56th annual American Music Awards Monday night in a head-turning look.

The 34-year-old channeled Jennifer Lopez, wearing a green silk chiffon dress that looked similar to the singer’s revealing ensemble at the 2000s Grammys.

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Lopez’s dress from the brand’s Spring 2000 collection featured long sleeves and plunging neckline.

in 2000, jennifer lopez wore the green versace dress to the grammys and the internet lost its mind. so many people searched for photos of that look that google ended up creating ‘Google Images’ pic.twitter.com/9Y0Pft138f — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 1, 2026

The dress Calabrese wore was actually the reimagined Versace version, according to Today. Even without the original gown, she still managed to capture the same iconic energy.

Calabrese stunned on the red carpet and fans online completely agreed.

“She wears it better,” said one supporter. Another person notedh, “But it’s not the same dress.”

A third person noticed, “Something is missing don’t know what.”

Most people immediately zoomed in and noticed Calabrese’s dress has a “totally different structure” than what Lopez wore in 2000.

Lopez’s iconic Versace look was transformed in a modern version for Versace’s Spring/Summer 2020 show at Milan Fashion Week in 2019. It was sleeveless, backless and had embellishments on top of the jungle print.

Still, Calabrese looked flawless in her version that was also sleeveless, complete with a flowing skirt and green leaf prints.

Mia is at the AMA and she’s wearing the iconic J Lo green dress omg #SummerHouse pic.twitter.com/uP9INsfBfj — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 25, 2026

But not everyone saw the vision, the way she did.

“Mia looks amazing but this is just iconic for JLo can’t be redone,” said one person.

Another said, “The colours of JLo’s dress is nicer, but the cut of the other one is more flattering in my opinion.”

“Mia design needed to be more simple. The rhinestone did not help. Doesn’t drape well on her body. Her boobs look crooked.

“I remember when I was a little girl and I saw this dress.. I promised myself, if for some reason I ever have the opportunity to wear this, and I’m wearing it,” Calabrese told E News.

In a seperaete interview, she was asked about the upcming “Summer House” reunion airing on Peacock beginning on May 26.

She told an Entertainment Tonight reporter that fans have a lot to look forward to.

“All of it. The entire thing was an emotion rollercoaster for all of us,” Calabrese stressed. “There’s a lot of drama, crying and a little bit of laughing.”

The reporter then asked about her upcoming summer and who may or may not return.

She then have her bestie Miller a shoutout saying, “I love Ciara. She’s of my best friends and that’s what I have to say about that.”

Part 1 of the ‘Summer House’ reunion will air tonight, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The raw and unfiltered version will stream the next day on Bravo.