‘This Dress ALMOST Rivals the Versace One’: Jennifer Lopez’s See-Through Dress Turns Heads as Fans Compare It to Her Iconic Diddy-Era Look

Jennifer Lopez made a striking appearance at the Young Eisner Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles, stepping onto the red carpet in a show-stopping cream-colored Roberto Cavalli gown that immediately caught everyone’s attention.

The 56-year-old entertainer radiated confidence in the floral masterpiece, which featured a plunging neckline and vibrant multicolor botanical patterns that seemed to move with her.

Jennifer Lopez’s sheer floral gown at a Los Angeles gala sparked fan comparisons to her iconic 2000 Versace dress. (Photo: @jlo/Instagram)

The gown’s sheer, flowing skirt added a soft, dramatic effect as Lopez glided across the red carpet. She shared glimpses of the moment with her millions of Instagram followers on Friday, Sept. 5, highlighting both the dress’s artistry and her own magnetic presence.

But this appearance was about more than fashion.

The YES program, celebrated during Thursday’s gala, identifies high-potential students from low-income communities in Los Angeles, New York City, and rural Appalachian North Carolina. The initiative provides vital academic support and resources, helping students navigate challenges and realize their potential, according to People.

According to People, joining Lopez in honoring YES’s 25-year milestone were celebrities including Ashley Olsen, Kris Jenner, Will Arnett, Elizabeth Olsen, and Ryan Seacrest, all celebrating the organization’s long-standing commitment to education.

Fans quickly drew comparisons between Lopez’s Cavalli gown and one of her most iconic fashion moments.

“The 2025 version of that Green Versace dress,” one follower wrote, referencing the jungle-print gown that became a cultural touchstone at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Another chimed in, “This dress ALMOST rivals the Versace one… but you made it pretty.”

Admirers praised her effortless ability to captivate audiences: “JLo is rocking a floral dress like only she can. She proves time and time again that she can nail any look effortlessly,” one noted, while another simply declared, “Always that girl.”

The nod to the Versace gown is not accidental. That 2000 dress, with its daring neckline and thigh-high slit, drew unprecedented attention online—so much so that it reportedly inspired the creation of Google Images, according to GQ.

On February 23, 2000, Jennifer Lopez arrived at the 42nd Grammy Awards wearing a green Versace silk chiffon dress, garnering worldwide media attention pic.twitter.com/DuFfOuyUhm — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) February 24, 2023

Its cultural impact extended beyond fashion, sparking legal action years later when Versace sued Fashion Nova over alleged design copies for a celebrity-inspired Halloween costume collection, Cosmopolitan reported in 2024.

Lopez’s recent fashion choices continue to spark discussion. Just days before the gala, she was spotted at a Los Angeles business meeting in a boho-chic ensemble featuring a semi-sheer white Chloé top with ruffled sleeves, flare jeans, and luxury accessories, including a crocodile Hermès Birkin estimated between $45,000 and $75,000.

Her bold style has not been without critics.

Performances in June at the American Music Awards and World Pride Music Festival drew scrutiny, with some questioning whether her revealing stage outfits were appropriate or attempts to maintain relevance after her January divorce from Ben Affleck.

Even casual outings have attracted attention, like her August biking photos from the Hamptons.

Images of Lopez in all white, posing with her daughter Emme Muñiz and vocal coach Stevie Mackey beside a bright teal Blue Jay bike, became a flashpoint for critics who overlooked the relaxed, family-focused moment she intended to share.

Lopez, however, has remained unapologetic about her style and self-expression. In a June Instagram post, she affirmed her right to live authentically, setting boundaries for comments on her accounts to shield against harsh criticism while allowing supportive voices to rise.

The Roberto Cavalli gown underscores Lopez’s commitment to fashion and personal expression, despite what her haters say.

Whether fans view it as nearly rivaling her legendary Versace moment or see it through a more critical lens, one thing is undeniable: Lopez continues to generate conversation, command attention, and shape cultural moments with every appearance. Her influence on fashion and popular culture remains as vibrant and enduring as ever.