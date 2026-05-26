‘Jesus That’s Horrible’: Monica Breaks Down Mid-Show After Sharing the Painful Call She Just Received About Her Father

Monica had fans taken aback after she briefly shut down her performance in Chicago.

The 45-year-old singer took a trip to the Windy City over the weekend, along with Kelly Rowland, Keyshia Cole, and several others performing in the two-day Forever Mine Music Festival.

Monica tearfully updates audience about her father’s declining health. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

Monica hit the stage on May 24, performing hits like “Should’ve Known Better,” “So Gone,” “Angel of Mine.”

She came prepared to dance wearing beige shorts, a beige top, a tan jacket, and camo knee-high boots. And she did until one somber moment.

Though she seemed to put on a good show and got great reviews from fans near the end of her set, Monica tearfully divulged that she was battling personal struggles in her family.

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In a fan-recorded video that picks up in the middle of her speech, she talks candidly to fans saying, “Have so many people that you love but you just know you got to let go sometimes.”

She took a breath before continuing, “You know the doctor said today that there was nothing else they could do for my dad.”

Monica’s voice began to quaver and her eyes watered, as she continued, “But I know, I know that we all going through something. Make some noise if you’ve ever been through something. Because all I knew was I wasn’t not coming here today because y’all showed up for all of us.”

The clip ends with walking around the stage for seconds with one hand raised in the air after encouraging fans to do the same for the “angels” that are covering them.

To all Monica fans asking about her out of concern. This is the reason, I rather post the clip than put it in my words. Continue to pray for her. She’s a daddy’s girl pic.twitter.com/wCmQIg02LN — Monica_Access🕊️🕊️🕊️ (@monica_access) May 26, 2026

Monica chose to withhold her father’s name. Therefore, it’s not clear whether she is referring to her biological father, M.C. “Billy” Arnold Jr., or her stepfather, Edward J Best.

One fan reacting to the video shared on X said, “Oh poor Mo! Prayers to Monica and her family.”

Another person said, “Jesus Christ that’s horrible. I really hate that she’s going through that.”

Someone else typed, “I’m praying for her family during this time.”

Another said, “This is wild cuz i remember her talking about getting her strength from her father in that interview with Michelle Obama so I know it must be hard to hear the person she got that strength from pass on. Hope she with loved ones right now.”

A fourth fan left a heartfelt message under Monica’s recap post from the concert.

They wrote, “Love you too Mo @monicadenise you were amazing. Also, remember who is the Author of our Story and he is a Miracle Worker. We have seen it time and time again. Praying for you and the family beautiful.”

Underneath Moncia typed, “Thank you” with the pensive face emoji attached to the end.

Monica was born to her Marilyn Best and her father, M.C. Arnold Jr., in 1980. According to People, the two divorced in 1987, and she was raised in Riverdale, Georgia, with her younger brother Montez Arnold.

It’s not clear when Marilyn met Methodist minister Rev. Edward Best, but when the two did get together, he became Monica’s stepfather.

She gave a small insight into her relationship with both of her dads in a Father’s Day post from 2020.

She posted seven pictures that included either her biological father or her stepfather, and wrote, “Happy Fathers Day to the men that made me the woman I am…. I was born to M.C. Arnold Jr. Dad I love and value what we have now in a major way!”

She continued by writing that she learned to be tough, take care of herself, and not be pushed around because of her father.

For her stepdad, Monica said, “Papa, I would not know God or true love the way I do had it not been for you! God is all knowing , he sent my mother & her children the man of honor that we needed ! I will accept nothing less for my children ! Through you I saw that DNA means Nothing to a real man, you gave us the best of you & continue to!!”

At the end, she lightheartedly wrote that her stepfather would not be in any nursing homes and claimed that he would only get the best.