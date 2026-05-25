‘Shut Your Stupid Mouth’: Trump’s Top Attack Dog Completely Snaps, Goes Ham on His Former Secretary of State, and the Whole Administration Starts Looking Like a Drunken Group Chat Gone Horribly Wrong

The Trump White House faces backlash after its communications director, Steven Cheung, attacked former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo criticized the administration’s emerging Iran deal and questioned its “America First” credentials.



US President Donald Trump speaks with journalist, alongside White House Communications Director Steven Cheung (R), on board Air Force One on route from Miami, Florida, to the White House in Washington, DC on February 19, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

He warned the proposal resembled past Obama-era negotiations with Iran. Cheung responded with a profanity-filled social media post attacking Pompeo personally.

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“Mike Pompeo has no idea what the f— he’s talking about,” Cheung wrote. He should shut his stupid mouth.”

Mike Pompeo has no idea what the fuck he’s talking about. He should shut his stupid mouth and leave the real work to the professionals. He’s not read into anything that’s happening, so how would he know. https://t.co/l9sF8vdv6i — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) May 23, 2026

The exchange quickly triggered outrage across social media and political circles. Critics noted Trump personally selected Pompeo as CIA director and Secretary of State.

Conservative commentator Stephen Hayes mocked Cheung’s criticism of Pompeo’s foreign policy knowledge.



“Yeah, take it from a 1980s-born political hatchetman and ex-UFC comms director, Mike Pompeo — top of his class at West Point, Harvard Law grad, House Intel, ex-CIA director, ex-SecState — is clueless about Iran.

Others questioned why White House officials were communicating like internet trolls.

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Attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick condemned Cheung’s language.

“I will never get used to this kind of obscenity being used in an official statement by the White House Communication Director,” wrote Reichlin-Melnick. “The White House no longer aspires to lead from a higher moral vantage point, it seeks to fight in the mud with the pigs.”

“Can you all grow up? You work in the White House. Act like it for once. This shouldn’t be a political thing. Just have some decency, man,” wrote Brett Meiselas, co-founder of MediasTouch.

Many users said White House officials should communicate with professionalism and restraint. “No one in our government, especially the White House, should be talking like this. You’re the Assistant to the President of the United States and WH Communications Director. It’s disgraceful and makes a mockery of our country,” wrote one X user.



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Vulgar Meltdown Weeks Prior

Weeks earlier, Cheung publicly fought with Rachel Cohen, an aide to Sen. Mark Warner. The argument started after Cohen criticized Trump ally Tricia McLaughlin during a CNN appearance.

Cheung responded by repeatedly calling Cohen “a loser” online. Cohen accused Cheung of mishandling a previous national security-related media situation.

“She is easily the most mendacious spokesperson I’ve encountered in 15 years,” Cohen posted on X. “What could she possibly say that helps viewers understand anything?”

WHY is CNN interviewing Tricia McLaughlin right now



She is easily the most mendacious spokesperson I've had the displeasure of encountering in 15 years of doing this. What could she POSSIBLY have to say that adds to viewers' understanding of anything?? — rachel cohen (@rcohen) April 28, 2026

Cheung jumped into the argument and publicly mocked Cohen.

“Don’t be jealous you’ll never get booked on TV because you’re a loser,” Cheung wrote. He praised McLaughlin as “one of the best communicators around.”

“But you won’t because, again, you’re a loser,” he added.

Cohen fired back with a more damaging accusation about Cheung’s past work inside Trump’s orbit.

“Remember the time you were so bad at your job the West Wing called us for help?” Cohen wrote. “I’d be happy to teach you how to do it next time.”

That is when the exchange completely spiraled out of control.

“Hey retard, you must be thinking of someone else,” Cheung responded. “Nobody would ask your simple ass for help.”