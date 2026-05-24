‘Bro Life Just Went Into Shambles’: Texas School District Rescinds Man’s Job Offer After His Racist Text Goes Viral

If anyone is looking for a job, the Commerce Independent School District is looking for a Director of Operations. The Texas school district rescinded an offer to another candidate whose racist text message went viral.

The picture, posted on X, shows a man typing a message to someone named “Beau.” Here’s how the exchange went:

Sam Day lost a job offer after his racist text went viral online. (Photos: Facebook/Commerce ISD, Herald Banner)

“Ask her if she’s got over that huge crush she had on me back in the day. Ha! J/k,” Beau wrote.

‘There’s No Explanation for That’: Georgia High School Teacher Fired After Calling a Black Student a Racial Slur in Secretly Recorded Video

“Man, Hispanics everywhere! Every other name is Mexican! We are being overrun! ICE needs to raid this graduation!” the man replied.

MAGA man caught on camera texting "Call ICE" at high school graduation—because there are too many "Mexican names."



"Man Hispanics everywhere! Every other name is Mexican! We are being overrun!" he writes.



"ICE needs to raid this graduation!"



The Farmersville High School… pic.twitter.com/Xq8viO2qV1 — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) May 21, 2026

Commerce ISD identified the man on Facebook as Sam Day, whom they had recently hired to be Director of Operations.

WFAA reported that it tried to reach Day for comment, but he said he was seeking legal counsel.

It appears Day deleted most of his social media in the wake of the incident.

“Commerce ISD takes great pride in the diversity of our students, staff, families, and community,” the district’s statement said. “We consider that diversity to be one of our many strengths.”

Many people online were troubled by the messages.

“Texas was part of Mexico for decades in the early 1800’s, before that it had been under Spanish rule since the 1600s. The only person who needs to be deported back to where he came from is this bald white guy,” @Caroltreasure wrote on X.

According to the Texas Tribune, the Lone Star State’s population is roughly 40 percent Hispanic as of 2022.

“This is how you stand against bigotry!! Not many districts will do the right thing, especially during today’s climate,” Shana Dixon wrote on Facebook.

“Lolll bro life just went into shambles,” Anthony Piedra added.

“You’re doing the right thing. There is no place for racism in schools. The diversity in our society is part of what makes this country. Diversity is in our school books,” Lauren Montanez wrote.

‘A Big Liar!’: Gas Station Cashier Berates Older Black Man, Accuses Him of Stealing $2, and Then He Looks Under His Shoe, Video Shows

WFAA reported that Day is a veteran and has worked at several North Texas school districts. Most recently, he was Director of Transportation and Grounds at Caddo Mills ISD.

The district sent WFAA the following statement after they were made aware that “a former employee used derogatory language.”

“We want to affirm that this type of behavior does not reflect the values of our schools or community. We remain committed to supporting every student, every staff member, and maintaining a safe and respectful learning environment,” the school district told WFAA.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Day for comment but hasn’t heard back.