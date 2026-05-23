‘Should Have Kept Mo and Kita’: Terrell Owens Exposes Longtime Manager for Allegedly Boosting Her Salary and Taking Money Behind His Back

Retired athlete Terrell Owens is being reminded of one of the toughest battles he faced. Cameras stopped rolling, and the money stopped flowing.

The former NFL star is facing the emotional toll of realizing the people closest to them may not have had their best interests at heart.

The Hall of Fame receiver put his frustrations on full display, unleashing a series of wild accusations about a manager.

Terrell Owens’ latest accusations against a former trusted adviser have reignited painful conversations about the financial struggles and betrayals that shadowed his NFL fortune. (Photos by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; @terrellowens/Instagram)

Owens set social media off after posting screenshots, accusing his longtime manager of stealing from him.

He shared accounting records and text messages claiming his longtime manager, Heather Mesalam, increased her monthly management payments without his approval.

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“A PERSON CAN ONLY TAKE SO MUCH!” Owens wrote in the now-viral Instagram post.

“When you’re managing someone’s affairs and getting paid to do it, you have to be accountable for it!” the retired athlete blasted.

He called Mesalam “a liar and a thief” and confirmed she is “no longer working for me in any capacity.”

According to federal court documents tied to a separate Georgia civil complaint, Mesalam reportedly handled Owens’ business affairs and vendor communications for more than a decade, making her one of the closest business figures in his orbit.

As proof, he shared screenshots that show when Mesalam’s monthly payments increased from $1,300 to $1,500.

In one text exchange, Owens allegedly confronted her directly, claiming it was done, “Without my knowledge… that’s stealing.” She insisted, “I don’t steal.”

(Photos: @terrellowens/Instagram)

The 52-year-old admitted he debated whether to publicly expose the situation.

He now feels forced to speak out due to his history of being destroyed in the media.

“If ‘I’ had stolen from someone, I’d be ALL OVER the news,” Owens wrote while calling out sports media personalities and ESPN commentators he believes would question his character without hesitation.

But once the story landed on Instagram blogs, the internet quickly became divided — and many commenters actually turned on Owens.

When Hollywood Unlocked reposted the allegations, followers flooded the comments with criticism and jokes.

“And she put ‘Me’ So u can KNOW she stealing!” one follower joked.

Another person wrote, “Is that stealing if she said she was sending it to her self and she told you?? Lol.”

A third follower commented, “I’ll never forget Oprah saying she signs her own checks. Say what you want but she’s a smart lady.”

Others mocked Owens for taking the issue public over what they viewed as a relatively small amount.

“So she just went up $200 in pay? he made it seem like she stole millions smh,” one critic wrote. Another added, “Should have kept Mo and Kita.”

Monique “Mo” Jackson and Kita Williams were Terrell Owens’ longtime friends, business partners, and publicists.

They are best known for appearing on his “The T.O. Show” on VH1.

Kit managed much of Owens’ media image, while Monique — affectionately called “Momma Mo” — became a nurturing presence in his inner circle.

In 2012, Owens sat down with GQ to discuss their broken friendship and missing funds earned during his NFL career.

According to KYSDC, Mo and Kita pushed back strongly on allegations he alluded to on Wendy Williams’ show.

“We didn’t fall out. He’s fallen out …Terrel’s Time out,” Mo told HipHollywood in a 2013 interview.

“We did not steal money from him. Let’s be clear,” Kita Mo told HipHollywood in a 2013 interview.

She said his claims damaged their integrity as businesswomen, comparing Owens’ behavior to “a two-year-old gets a tantrum.”

Kita questioned filing a defamation lawsuit but pulled back, likely due to their 13-year friendship that has survived multiple ups and downs.

“I would say the only reason why the show did not continue, I think I said at one point, that sometimes you have to choose integrity over a check — and being able to sleep at night,” Mo explained on the TFU podcast last month.

The latest accusations surfaced as Terrell Owens continues dealing with long-running money troubles.

Despite earning nearly $80 million during his NFL career, Owens admitted he lost much of it through bad investments, reckless spending, and poor financial advice.

The six-time Pro Bowl player once confessed he became obsessed with flashy cars and jewelry while trying to keep up with other NFL stars.

His financial problems worsened after the 2008 housing crash and several failed investments he blamed on advisers and agents.

Mo mentioned that his constant court support battles over his five children against their mothers also hurt his pockets. A few years later, he could not even get a spot on the New York Jets.

Now, Owens says those painful experiences are exactly why his latest dispute has hit him hard emotionally.

Now, beyond the screenshots and social media jokes, Owens’ latest public fallout highlights a painful reality many former athletes quietly face after retirement — sometimes the hardest hits come from the people they trusted most.