‘Are You Safe?’: Terrell Owens’ Desperate Cry for Help Falls on Deaf Ears as Terrifying Video of His Uber Trapped in Rising Flood Waters Raises Questions 

Former NFL player Terrell Owens had an unpleasant experience with an Uber ride this past weekend.

The 51-year-old shared an 8-minute recording on Instagram of him and his Uber driver getting stuck under a flooded overpass in Indianapolis.

In the April 4 post, Owens documented himself in the back seat as the water began to fill up the car. He noted that he had “just left Indianapolis Pickleball Club” and was heading to his next destination when he and his driver got stuck in the water.

Former NFL star Terrell Owens documents terrifying moment his Uber driver tried to drive through a flooded area. (Photos: @terrellowens/Instagram)

In the video, which seems to be him on Instagram Live, Owens says, “I’m finna have to get out” before talking to someone on the phone to get help. The driver can be heard giving their location on a second phone to the person on the other end, who appeared to be Uber Support.

“The driver tried to drive through this water,” the former Dallas Cowboys receiver explained while he continued recording on his phone. “We got stuck and we need some help. I’m in Indianapolis. I don’t know where we are. I can’t even see that street.”

Owens showed how much water was in the car and eventually stuck his head out the window calling out “Yo” multiple times in hopes that someone may hear his calls for help.

The five-time All-Pro also mentioned several times that he would swim to safety if the water got to be too high. Later in the video, he called Uber support for help.

“I’m about to swim at this mug in a minute. Oh my god, this is crazy. Ah look at this y’all I am in the car stuck,” he exclaimed while sticking his head out of the window. “I’m stuck in under this overpass the driver tried to drive through this water and we got stuck. We need some help.”

After giving Uber the address Owens said, “The water is flooding and I’m literally in water right now in the back seat. The car is filling up with water.”

“The water is up to the door,” he told the Uber support representative. “The battery is dead – like nothing – the car is stopped. We’re literally in the middle of water.”

The representative said they would connect him to Uber’s Ride Safety Department.

He eventually yells out the window for somebody to contact 911. “Aye somebody call the police,” he said before the audio drops off in the last two minutes of the video.

Fans responded with mixed reviews about the incident. “Are you safe?” asked many concerned followers about Owens. Some criticized his actions, or lack thereof, to save himself.

One person told the 6 feet 3 profressional athlete “Maann if he dnt get out & walk thru that water.”

Someone else wrote, “I don’t understand why you just did not call police and climb out the window what am I missing.”

Others blamed the driver.

“The Uber driver must not pay attention,” said one person. “Must because us Indy folk know better than to go over on 10th and Sherman under that bridge because it floods every single time and we’ve had hella rain.”

Owens was in the city playing pickleball at the Indoor Pickleball Club before the unfortunate event occurred.

He was also there to support his alma mater The Chattanooga Moc. They played UC Irvine in the 2025 National Invitation Tournament on April 3 and took victory. They ended with the score 85-84 in the game and the win marked their first NIT title.

It appears Owens is safe based on his active posts on his Instagram story. The following day, he posted a photo of himself at the movies with a big container of popcorn.