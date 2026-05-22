‘Nearly Didn’t Recognize Him’: Actor Laz Alonso Tried Hyping His Role in ‘The Boys’ but Fans Got Hung Up on His Dramatic New Look Instead

Actor Laz Alonso has had a successful run since entering the entertainment scene in the early 2000s.

He often played the role of the smooth-talking, often sophisticated businessman with very broad shoulders. He’s calculated and strategic, but some of his best roles have nothing to do with his charismatic demeanor or masculine physique.

Alonso took his latest role to another level as he played an evolved version of Mother’s Milk in the finale season of “The Boys.”

“The Boys” actor Laz Alonzo has fans stunned over shocking video of his drastic weight loss. (Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Alonso looked sharp wearing a velvet blue jacket, white shirt, and pants on the red carpet at the Sony Pictures Television.

In a recent interview with Collider.com, Alonso admitted this comes as a result of narrative and personal choices made during rehearsal and on set to explore the dynamics with other characters.

He said fans can expect a drastic shift in his performance and perspective, framed by his character’s evolution.

‘I’m Black First!’: Laz Alonso Wastes No Time Schooling Melyssa Ford On His Blackness

Laz Alonso: After TV and Movies, Directing Maybe Next

But rather than focus on his explanation of his role, social media users were distracted by his unrecognizable appearance.

“Damm is he ok? Like really he looks sick, face small, cheekbones sunken!! Damm he don’t even look like himself,” noticed one observer.

Two others said, “I nearly didn’t recognize him,” and “Damn. My boy is going through something serious. Stay strong brother.”

Other differences led people to question if Alonso’s transformation came from weight loss or something else more concerning.

Some said, “That’s more than weight loss. His mouth and neck looks strange also.”

Seemingly coming to his defense, one supporter said, “He’s not sick from the weight loss he said went on major diet after season 3. But at the same time, I hope that’s the only case.”

“Laz is killing it on the show,” said one fan of “The Boys” show.

Although the “Stomp the Yard” actor has people alarmed about his health and appearance, he has never confirmed a private battle with illness.

In light of this, one sympathetic person added, “We’ve learned enough from Chadwick to hold our opinions. I’m truly praying for his best.”

In a recirculating Men’s Health interview, the “This Christmas” star admitted he was “heavy on caloric surplus” when he first started “The Boys” in 2019.

It involves consuming more calories than your body needs to maintain its current weight.

“Seasons one and two I wanted to look like the comic. Season three we shot during and after Covid and I went from looking like the comic to looking like the very inflated version of the comic,” he said in 2024.

He claimed he gained 40 pounds through ordering food on delivering apps during COVID-19.

The self-proclaimed foodie made sacfiricies and lifestyles to get to a healthier places. His mornings consist of electrolytes and caffeine — matcha being his favorite — followed by egg whites and rice. When cutting weight, he avoids carbs, snacks on nuts and nut butters, and swaps treats like ice cream for sugar-free versions.

Today I learned that Fenix Calderon from Fast and Furious and Mothers Milk from the Boys are both played by Laz Alonzo pic.twitter.com/poUVJshtAa — TheGodzillaDude🐝🇲🇽 (@TheGodzillaDude) June 7, 2021

This has served as fuel for him to return as Mothers Milk for the fifth and final season of “The Boys,” which began airing in early April.

“He’s usually the grownup in the room. This season, he’s becoming the most violent. He’s stepping on the gas,” Alonso explained to Collider. “In some ways it’s fun, it’s other ways it’s counterintuitive to what I’ve been doing for seven years.”

He added, “It’s been liberating too because he’s not playing by the rules and it’s fun sometimes not to have rules to guardrail you in doing the right thing.”

The series finale, titled “Blood and Bone,” aired on Wednesday, May 20. All five seasons of “The Boys” can be viewed on Amazon Prime.