‘Jealous Rage’: Georgia Dentist Who Shot Boyfriend Through Locked Door and She Was a Victim Learns Fate

A Georgia dentist convicted of murdering her boyfriend has been given a chance at parole in her sentencing, but she’ll be 93 by the time she’s eligible.

Suzanne Mericle, 63, was convicted on March 7 of killing her boyfriend, James David Barron, Court TV reported. He died after being shot through a door in the couple’s home in March 2025.

Georgia dentist Suzanne Mericle has been sentenced after killing her boyfriend in their Georgia home last year. (Photos: People)

Before her arrest, Mericle owned Mericle Dentistry in Saint Simons Island, Georgia. According to Google, the business is permanently closed.

Prosecutors alleged that Mericle shot Barron through the locked bedroom door after the couple had argued inside their Gainesville, Georgia, home, according to WSBTV.

The Brunswick News reported Mericle admitted to firing the gun through the door at trial. Body camera footage played at trial showed her telling investigators she fired at the door because she wanted her phone back, People reported.

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“I know not to shoot a gun at a damn door, I know that. I didn’t have to do that,” Mericle said in the video, according to People. “I asked him to give me my phone, I told him, I said I’m going to lock off it if you don’t give me my phone, David.”

Dentist Claimed Domestic Violence and PTSD During Sentencing

During sentencing on May 11, Mericle claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence. Court TV reported she made the same claim at trial. She also claimed Barron and several of her exes abused her.

Court TV reported the claim was part of an effort to get a downward departure of the sentence under a law designed to protect victims of domestic violence.

WSBTV also reported Mericle’s attorneys alleged she had PTSD from the previous relationships.

But Hall County Superior Court Judge John Breakfield rejected the argument, sentencing Mericle to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 30 years.

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“The court clearly has sympathy for all victims of domestic and dating violence,” the judge said. “To state clearly, these alleged past acts were not a significant contributing factor for the offense of which Suzanne Mericle has been convicted.”

Prosecutors said two of Barron’s ex-wives described him as “calm, collected, cool, loving,” according to Court TV.

“He did not like confrontation and would just try to leave the situation,” Beth Barron, who was married to the victim for 22 years, said, according to Court TV. “On March 8, he was taken from us, killed in the worst way, shot behind a locked door by a jealous, selfish, crazed person. Suzanne not only took his life but tried to defile his character during the trial in the most vulgar way possible.”



Judge Slams Mericle’s Testimony as ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Not Credible’

The judge also did not hold back on criticizing Mericle’s testimony, according to Court TV.

“The disparaging and quite frankly disgusting comments regarding Mr. David Barron lacked complete credibility,” Breakfield said, according to Court TV. “They served no purpose [other] than to unfairly tarnish the memory of a man who is no longer here to defend himself.”

People also reported evidence showed Mericle followed Barron after he tried to leave the argument.

“I found your testimony to not be credible,” Breakfield said. “I found that you were the primary aggressor in this situation. I found that you had many, many, many off-ramps and you chose not to take them.”

Several of Barron’s friends and family members delivered victim impact statements, sharing harsh words with the defense, according to Court TV.

“The defense teams should be ashamed of how you tried to tarnish my father’s good name, and I will never forgive you for that,” Taylor Colt Barron, the victim’s son, said. “Suzanne murdered my father, and she needs to be held accountable for her actions.”

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” Evan Barron, another son, said. “You smeared him with lies. You’ve tried to embarrass me, embarrass my family, and embarrass my business. You took him from us, and you’ve attempted to take down his good name with you, and it’s pathetic.”