‘Shut Your…. Mouth!’: Florida Cop Yanks Black Woman Out of Car and Knees Her in the Face Over Partially Open Window During Minor Traffic Stop

A Black woman named Tiara White recorded herself being yanked out of a car by a Jacksonville sheriff’s officer in Florida after she did not fully roll her window down when pulled over for allegedly driving without her taillights on.

A woman who appears to be White’s sister posted the video to her Facebook page, along with photos of injuries she says White received from the officer, but has since deleted the posts after they received hundreds of comments in support of White.

Tiara White was yanked out of her car and kneed in the face during a minor traffic stop when she refused to roll the window fully down. The Supreme Court ruled that cops can order drivers out of cars during lawful traffic stops for “officer safety,” but this cop never expressed fear for his safety. And her windows do not appear to be tinted to the point where he was unable to see inside the car. (Photo: facebook.com/MrsCariiCaldwell and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

Atlanta Black Star obtained both the video and police report of her arrest, which states Jacksonville officer B.M. Magyar pulled White over at around 3:20 a.m. on May 9 because she was driving “without any taillights illuminated” – and admitted to kneeing her in the face after she did not fully roll down her window.

The report states that when he approached her car, her window was rolled up, so he knocked and she lowered it about an inch.

White’s video begins with the window rolled down about an inch and Magyar ordering her out of the car.

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“Why do you need me to step out of the car?” she asks as she rolls the window down a few more inches.

“Because I’m requesting you to,” he responds, although it was more of an order than a request.

“Can you tell me why?” she asks.

“Because I’m giving you a lawful order. I don’t have to give you a reason,” he says.

“You do have to give me a reason,” she replies.

“If you really want to argue about this …” he says.

“We’re not arguing, we’re having a conversation,” she responds.

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They go back and forth, with her asking why she needs to step out, but the officer only tells her, “so I can talk to you” — even though they were communicating just fine through the open window.

In 1977, the United States Supreme Court ruled in Pennsylvania v. Mimms that police can order drivers out of the car during lawful traffic stops for “officer safety,” but it did not mention anything about having to fully roll down the window.

In December 2024, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed the lower court’s ruling that the Mimms’ reasoning for officer safety “applies to ordering a driver to lower tinted windows.”

In that case, USA v. Williams, police pulled a man over whose dark‑tinted windows were illegal, but the man only rolled the window down an inch, making it difficult for the officer to see inside.

The officers opened the door and arrested the driver, a convicted felon, for possession of a gun, but his attorneys are petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

In White’s case, the officer never expressed any concerns for his safety, nor do her windows appear to be tinted at all.

Watch the video below showing the window was not blocking his visibility into the car, and that he was communicating with her clearly through the opening in the window.

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White eventually steps out of the car, and he orders her to walk toward the back of the vehicle, but she questions that demand as well as he increasingly becomes frustrated. She is also visibly growing frustrated.

Outside the car, he asks for her name, and she provides it.

“You need me to get out the car to tell you my name?” she asks after providing her name.

“Well, you didn’t want to roll the window down,” the officer responds.

“I had the window down so you can hear me,” she says. “You’re the one causing all this for no reason.”

He tells her she is “being ridiculous,” and she responds by telling him, “No, you’re being ridiculous.”

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He tells her he was unable to hear her, but he appeared to hear her fine through the partially rolled‑down window.

He asks for her date of birth as she continues arguing that he was able to hear her through the open window, which is when he completely loses his patience.

“I can’t hear you now ’cause you won’t shut your f_cking mouth!” he yells at her. “Now what’s your birthday?”

White leans back into the car and starts rummaging through her belongings, appearing to look for her driver’s license, which is when another officer arrives and Magyar decides to arrest her.

“All right, hands behind your back,” he says while grabbing her from behind.

“No, don’t touch me,” she says as she is pulled out of the car.

He pulls her out of the video frame while she screams.

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“The suspect continued to pull away and attempt to escape our control,” he wrote in the report.

“While she continued to actively physically resist, I delivered a single knee strike to the suspect’s face,” which was probably when she screamed out in pain during the final seconds of the video.

“The suspect then fell to the ground and continued to resist our efforts to handcuff her. We were eventually able to handcuff her, and I immediately requested JFRD to respond for the suspect,” the report continues.

The report states she was charged with a single misdemeanor of resisting arrest without violence and cited for not providing a driver’s license and not having her taillights illuminated. Her mugshot shows her left eye to be swollen shut due to the knee strike in her face.

White’s sister told News4Jax they have retained attorney Ben Crump to represent her.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told Atlanta Black Star it can take up to a year to release the bodycam video because the department is “currently experiencing a high volume of requests which is resulting in a backlog.”