‘YOU’RE GOING TO BE ON TIKTOK!’: Urban Outfitters Apologizes After Employee Wrongfully Accuses Black Woman of Shoplifting from California Store in Viral Video

After a California woman said one of its stores accused her of stealing, Urban Outfitters responded to the backlash.

The woman, who goes by “Jailah” on TikTok, posted a series of videos over the weekend that showed the confrontation.

Urban Outfitters is apologizing after an employee accused a woman of shoplifting. (Photos: Jailahh FrFr/TikTok)

Jailah posted on Monday a direct message from Urban Outfitters, apologizing for the incident.

“What you and your friend experienced does not reflect the service or environment we strive to create for every customer, and we’re truly sorry,” a spokesperson wrote to Jailah.

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In the original video, an employee said she believed she saw Jailah take a skirt on the store’s security camera. Jailah confronted the staff involved and demanded the manager’s name.

“No dude, I’m not gonna give you my name,” the employee said.

“Give me your name, or I’m going to call the police,” Jailah said.

“You can call whoever you’d like, it’s on camera, they told me.”

Jailah told the employee that she had likely mistaken her clutch for a skirt.In the video, she opened her bag to show she had money with her, implying she had no reason to steal.

At one point, the employee who Jailah says accused her of stealing tried to explain her perspective, but Jailah kept interrupting her as the exchange escalated.

“Don’t worry about it, b-tch, I’ll go to another Urban Outfitters, b-tch,” Jailah said as she walked out of the store. “B-tch, I got followers, don’t worry. YOU’RE GOING TO BE ON TIKTOK!”

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Many TikTok viewers applauded Jailah for standing up to the employee.

“That code switch was 100/10! So she had every reason to crash out,” @qmooremusic commented.

“Anytime they don’t wanna give a name it’s cuz they know they’re wrong,” @shakiramariame added.

Urban Outfitters asked Jailah if she would be willing to have a conversation about what happened, but she did not indicate whether she would participate.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Urban Outfitters and Jailah for more information, but has not heard back.