‘I’ll Make You Taste the Ancestors!’: Male Activist Confronts White Texas Attorney Who Hurled Racial Slur During Trial, Allegedly to Intimidate Black Female Attorney

Two Texas activists are calling for an attorney to be censured after he used the N-word multiple times during the trial, while arguing outside the presence of the jury.

Click 2 Houston reported Michael Phillips, a Brazoria County attorney, made the statements on May 5 during a jury trial involving a family custody modification case.

Video screenshots capture a viral confrontation between activist Quanell X and attorney Michael Phillips. (Photos: Instagram/candicematthewdr)

Atlanta Black Star spoke with Quanell X, an activist close to the situation, who said the other attorney, Brend DeRouen, is a Black woman, and that some of the statements seemed to be directed at her.

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“I was deeply disturbed by conduct that occurred during the proceedings when opposing counsel repeatedly used a racial slur in open court under the guise of ‘evidence,’ despite the manner and context in which it was presented having no legitimate evidentiary purpose,” DeRouen told Click 2 Houston. “The comments were unnecessary, demeaning, and came across as taunting rather than advocacy.”

The judge ruled Phillips was in contempt of court after repeating the racial slur several times.

Days later, Quanell X and fellow activist Dr. Candice Matthews confronted Phillips about what he said in open court.

“Here’s the n—a n—a n—a right here,” Matthews said as Phillips walked down the hall, mocking his own words from the trial.

Quanell X got in Phillips’ face, daring him to say the word. Phillips remained silent and walked away.

“I dare you to do it, and I swear for God, I’ll make you taste the ancestors,” Quanell told Phillips.

“What he was really intending to do, cause he was losing the trial, and he lost the trial to the Black female attorney, so he tried to frighten and intimidate her to win the case,” Quanell told our reporter. “We will never allow our women to be disrespected by any white men.”

Quanell said he believed if a Black man were in DeRouen’s position, Phillips would never have said the slur.

“You did that to a Black woman by herself, but I’d be God damned if you try it with me,” Quanell X said. “That’s what these racist devils do, they get these Black females alone with no Black male protection and start saying the n-word and threatening them, but when Black men show up on the scene, all of a sudden, you don’t hear nothing.”

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The activist told the Atlanta Black Star he wants all of Phillips’ cases involving Black people to be examined for racial injustices.

During the confrontation between the activists and Phillips, Quanell condemned the attorney to his face for insulting DeRouen and using hateful rhetoric.

“We’ve got to get together collectively and unite in power,” Quanell X said, referring to the Black community. “We need to recognize that there is a stigma and we need to reverse the message.”

Atlanta Black Star called Phillips’ office three times. Our reporter was hung up on twice, but she gave her information to someone who said they were fielding media calls. We have yet to hear back.