‘His Face’: Trump’s Shocking Physical Meltdown Unfolds Live as Dr. Oz Frantically Speeds Through His Speech — a Mysterious Arm Twitch Steals the Show

Throughout his second term as president, President Donald Trump has been caught numerous times catching some Z’s on the job.

Trump, 79, was once again filmed appearing in a sleep state during a livestream that left viewers questioning if the 79-year-old polarizing politician has the stamina to carry out his duties as the most powerful person on the planet.

On May 18, the president hosted a Healthcare Affordability Event at the White House to promote the new federal initiative to provide cheaper prescription drugs through the TrumpRx online platform.

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 18: (L-R) Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, U.S. President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hold a news conference about the government prescription drug program TrumpRx.gov in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on May 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump used the opportunity to highlight health care affordability issues. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Director of the Center for Medicare Chris Klomp each stood beside Trump for the photo op.

The president opened the event by delivering remarks before turning the microphone over to Cuban, 67, and the administration officials tapped to advocate for TrumpRx supposedly offering generic medications for millions of Americans.

Trump Falls Asleep Standing as Rubio Checks on Him

‘I’ve Been Saying This’: Trump’s Viral Late-Night Rant Spark Chaos as Insiders Allegedly Expose Who’s Really Running the Show — And the Knives Are Out

By the time Dr. Oz began speaking around 12 minutes into the broadcast, Trump appeared to be struggling to keep his eyes open despite standing. Critics of the MAGA chief zeroed in on his drowsy vibe as his Cabinet members offered glowing praise for their boss.

“Watch Trump here. Not only is his hand disfigured, but his eyes are closed, and he looks like he’s about to tip over,” political commentator Aaron Rupar pointed out on Threads, along with a clip of Trump teetering in upright slumber.

One reply to that post read, “Dr. Oz is speed-talking because he knows Trump only has a few minutes in him before he falls over.” A second person on the app stated, “Falling asleep standing up is crazy.”

“Addled and feeble,” another poster expressed about Trump’s questionable physical capacity. In reaction to Trump constantly dozing off in public, one account wondered, “Can we get a medical professional to explain this?”

Later in the Healthcare Affordability Event, Trump’s face started drooping, and his arms began fidgeting as Oz delivered his statement before the cameras. Trump’s eyes also remained closed for several seconds.

One person on X nicknamed Trump “Droopy Don.” The billionaire businessman’s constant late-night posting spree got a mention when someone jokingly wrote, “Grandpa’s way up past bedtime. Can’t wait to see the crazy s–t he posts when he wakes up from his nap!”

Trump's eyes are closed and his face is drooping pic.twitter.com/t90DLYJLdX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2026

“What’s that arm shake? Cause it ain’t normal whatever it is,” a concerned Threads commenter pondered, while a more sympathetic individual asked, “Not defending Trump, but he is just an old dude, right?”

Trump is set to turn 80 years old on June 14. In addition to regularly drifting off in front of the entire world, “The Art of the Deal” book author has also been photographed with discoloration on his hands and with swollen ankles.

The White House tried to explain the bruises as the result of Trump constantly shaking hands before moving on to claiming he ran into a table and then suggesting a daily dose of aspirin led to the noticeable contusions.

Trump’s ankle swelling is likely from a chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, the White House physician revealed in July 2025. Chronic swelling of the lower limbs and hyperpigmentation are symptoms of CVI.

oh my god — Trump's hand is looking nastier than ever today



(Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty)



(That's RFK Jr's left hand next to his in the first shot) pic.twitter.com/1EDFNytw7n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2026

At the same time that worry about the president’s physical health continues to dominate internet conversations, attention has also been placed on his cognitive abilities possibly waning as well.

Trump repeatedly rambles during speeches, has trouble walking in a straight line, confuses facts about his family history, and fills his Truth Social timeline with AI-generated slop in the middle of the night.

When it comes to Trump closing his eyes for long periods during Cabinet meetings, he admitted in February to being bored as his advisers speak, but denied napping, saying, “I didn’t sleep. I just closed them because I wanted to get the hell outta here.”

In spite of the various examples that Trump’s health could be in decline, the White House maintains that the elderly grandfather is not too old or too sick for the most stressful job in the government.

More details about the state of the president’s well-being will be revealed in the coming weeks. Walter Reed National Military Medical Center staff are currently scheduled to perform the next official annual physical for the POTUS on May 26.