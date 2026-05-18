‘I’ve Been Saying This’: Trump’s Viral Late-Night Rant Spark Chaos as Insiders Allegedly Expose Who’s Really Running the Show — And the Knives Are Out 

Days during the Donald Trump administration are beginning to play out like scenes from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Trump is thought to be the Wizard, but cracks in the illusion have revealed a new puppet master.

US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The 79-year-old president fuels media frenzies with his viral moments at the White House, especially when he fires off dozens of Truth Social posts.

The posts range from AI photos and videos to conspiracy theories and mocking his rivals.

But Trump is not operating in madness on his own. His executive assistant, Natalie Harp was thrust into the spotlight when The Wall Street Journal published the article “The Late-Night Truth Social Storms that Offer a Window into the President’s Mind.”

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Sources who spoke with the publication allege, “She brings the president stacks of printed-out draft social media posts for his approval.” They also claim, “Harp then logs onto the president’s account — at times outside of normal work hours — and posts batches of Trump-approved messages.”

This is Natalie Harp, the former 'news presenter' who runs Trump's comms, who is said to be having an affair with him.



Her former friends have stated she has made $1.2m in 18 months from Trump's insider investment advice, and that she wants an Ambassadorship as her reward. pic.twitter.com/ILCPUdJxu0 — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) May 15, 2026

Those approvals include the inflammatory video depicting Trump as “King of the Jungle” and Barack and Michelle Obama as apes in February. It was deleted as a response to the outrage.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the Obamas and other Democrats were shown as characters from “The Lion King.” Critics dismissed her assertion, pointing out that monkeys and apes do not appear in the Disney flick.

“I didn’t see the whole thing,” Trump told reporters. “I looked at the first part, and it was really about voter fraud in the machines, how crooked it is, how disgusting it is. Then I gave it to the people. Generally, they look at the whole thing. But I guess somebody didn’t.”

“Natalie Harp is Trump’s ghost writer, don’t be fooled, Trump isn’t capable of staying up late at night, it’s all her spewing hate and insults around the clock.”

According to The Post, “Harp has told others she works for Trump and only listens to him.” Her tactics have reportedly left staffers “frustrated” and in the dark.

People are now speculating that it is only a matter of time before her loyalty to Trump implodes. She is “the next scapegoat” said one person. Another commenter else typed, “Dear Ms. Leavitt: Your services are no longer required.”

Trump previously blamed Leavitt for his bad press streak weeks before she began maternity leave.

Why is Trump's tweet-typing aide, Natalie Harp, everywhere now? pic.twitter.com/exvdDqvO78 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) May 15, 2026

Others, who remained focused on Harp, commented, “She feeds him ego just like the rest” and that “Trump is 100% responsible.” One heckler wrote, “I knew we wasn’t writing that crap. He doesn’t know a half of the vocabulary in them.”

Banter suggesting that Harp and Trump are romantically involved also surfaced. An IG Threads user stated, “She’s got access to his private quarters, in more ways than one.”

Another person remarked, “He’s got a type,” seemingly noting the Harp’s blonde hair and youthfulness.

More reactions include “Melania being pushed aside but what the heck, Melania doesn’t care she has a nice prenup” and “Doesn’t hurt that she resembles Ivanka.”

The former One America News Network anchor joined Trump’s campaign in 2023. Harp and her portable printer have since become staples in his entourage, including on the president’s recent trip to China.