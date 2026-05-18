‘There is No Way’: Trump Thought He Could Hide a Secret Inside His $400M Ballroom — A Court Document Blew the Whole Thing Wide Open

Donald Trump’s dream of building a giant gold-trimmed White House ballroom just turned into a political food fight — and now even some Republicans are quietly praying the Senate kills it before voters do.

Critics say the former real estate mogul wants to turn 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. into a playground for the rich, and will beg, barter, and borrow to make sure every nook and cranny of America’s house resembles him and his gaudy taste.

US President Donald Trump reacts as he arrives at a dedication ceremony for Southern Boulevard, in the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 16, 2026. Palm Beach Southern Boulevard, between Kirk Road and South Ocean Boulevard, is being renamed as “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.” (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

According to NOTUS, the president’s flashy $400 million ballroom project took a brutal hit Saturday night after the Senate parliamentarian blocked Republicans from stuffing nearly $1 billion tied to the project into a filibuster-proof budget package. And suddenly, the administration’s already messy explanation for why America supposedly “needs” this ballroom is unraveling in real time.

At first, Trump sold the 90,000-square-foot structure as a patriotic palace gift to the American people. He promised that wealthy donors and corporate sponsors would pay for the glamorous event space privately. Now, it has ballooned into something far bigger and more controversial. It is part security fortress, part underground bunker, part party venue, and part military installation.

It even features a medical facility designed to protect the 79-year-old president, whose physicians have sworn he is in elite health for his age.

The latest twist came after acting Attorney General Todd Blanche filed a court document defending the project and revealing the ballroom would contain “state-of-the-art hospital and medical facilities.” The filing read less like a legal brief and more like a Truth Social rant, accusing preservationists of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” The Washington Post wrote.

The administration insists the project became urgent after the shooting incident outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner earlier this year. They argue the ballroom allows major events to stay inside a fortified compound instead of public hotels. (It’s not clear how that rationale would apply in instances in which the president leaves the White House to attend functions such as political rallies or private ceremonies like the Correspondents’ Dinner.)

Still, that explanation didn’t stop Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough. She blocked GOP efforts to slide ballroom funding into a reconciliation bill. Translation: Republicans can’t quietly jam it through Congress anymore.

Social media was completely ruthless when they weighed in on Threads.

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“Why does a man who is supposedly in the best of health need an on site hospital?” one person wrote. Another user questioned, “Hospital and medical facilities? This ballroom plan changes so much. Soon it will be mini city with a car wash and McDonalds. Geez.”

A Third added, “The rationale for why we ‘need’ a ballroom changes every week because Americans aren’t buying their BS.”

“There is no way this will be completed before the end of his term. I think we can all guess, he is not planning to go anywhere,” one person posted. “Walter Reed isn’t good enough?!” another asked.

And one commenter summed up the broader frustration: “No president is worth this level of protection. They are public servants that are interchangeable.”

The internet is not the only one talking. Congress sounds exhausted, too. Some senators viewed the ballroom as tone-deaf while Americans stress over grocery prices and housing costs, but few wanted to openly challenge Trump over the vanity project. When the parliamentarian stepped in, some Republicans practically treated it like a political lifeboat.

Democrats jumped in, too. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer mocked “ballroom Republicans” and blasted it as a taxpayer-funded boondoggle. Even supposed moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins questioned why the White House suddenly needed emergency security money if it was supposedly so critical all along.

Trump somehow made the optics even stranger during his recent trip to China. While touring imperial gardens with President Xi Jinping, He reportedly asked the world leader for rare rose seeds to help restore parts of the White House grounds — after his own Rose Garden makeover ripped out historic landscaping and replaced large sections with pavement and stone.

Additionally, 47 is also trying to build a second ballroom overseas at his Irish golf resort. He is having problems there, too, as environmental activists are fighting him over a really small snail that could be endangered.

The proposed ballroom at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg would replace a temporary tent with a permanent hall for 300-plus guests, but the project hit a snag after environmental groups warned it could threaten the Vertigo angustior, a protected snail species in the surrounding wetlands. The Trump Organization may now be required to restore the snail population and hire ecological specialists before construction can proceed.

The problems keep mounting for the president’s construction ambitions, both at home and abroad. He keeps promising his ballrooms will be an asset, but getting the green light is proving harder by the day — especially for the hospital he wants tucked inside the White House project.

And with some GOP members now voting against him, his flagship ballroom may be in more trouble than ever — leaving the next president to sort out the mess.