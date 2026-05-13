‘It’s So Foolish!’: Pete Hegseth Completely Lost His Cool When a Senator Asked Him One Simple Question About the Iran War — and His Refusal to Answer It Said Everything

Tensions flared on Capitol Hill Tuesday as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth snapped at Senator Chris Coons during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the war with Iran, accusing the Delaware senator of asking “highly disingenuous” questions.

The exchange began when the Delaware Democrat pressed Hegseth over the administration’s strategy in Iran, questioning whether President Donald Trump had acted without an imminent threat or adequate planning before escalating the conflict.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth clashed with Sen. Chris Coons during a tense Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Tuesday. (Credit: Congress.gov/ABS Screengrab)

“In my assessment,” Coons said, “there was no imminent threat to the United States that justified the president using his Article II powers, and there was insufficient preparation to make sure that we had the right troops, the right capability.”

Coons then cited military objectives allegedly the Trump administration claims it has achieved — destroying Iran’s naval and missile capabilities — but pointed out the continued inability to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for global commerce.

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“What is your plan for reopening the Strait of Hormuz?” Coons asked pointedly.

Hegseth immediately bristled. “I would just note that the majority of your question was highly disingenuous and loaded with suggestions that I very much don’t agree with from the beginning,” he shot back.

When Coons responded, “Please feel free to pick any one of them,” Hegseth grew more combative.

He defended the administration’s military campaign, arguing, “We’ve degraded almost completely their defense industrial base. … We control what goes in and out, and we control whether or not we have to restart conflict. The president does as well.”

As Coons continued to question the link between Iran’s military capabilities and U.S. strategic goals, Hegseth interrupted again, sneering, “It’s so foolish… we’ve had incredible battlefield successes, and you’re talking about a strategic loss?”

That’s when Coons drew a clear line. “I am not your enemy, sir. I share your goal of preventing Iran from ever having a usable nuclear weapon,” he said firmly. “But the average American is seeing this at the gas pump every single day… and that question deserves an answer.”

The room fell silent before the committee chair intervened, moving the session forward without Hegseth ever actually answering Coons‘ question.