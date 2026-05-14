‘Did Trump Really Post That?’: Trump Plans to Put His Name Close to God’s on Something That Doesn’t Exist as Critics Wonder Who Approved This

President Donald Trump shocked everyone last year when he announced his plans to commemorate the country’s 250th Birthday in July.

His 80th birthday lands just weeks before the anniversary, and the president already has massive plans in motion, equipped with a UFC fight on the South Lawn and a temporary 100,000-seat stadium.

Those over-the-top plans already had critics questioning whether Trump was celebrating America or himself. He’s spent years slapping his name on practically everything.

Even with all the spectacle already planned, the president still apparently isn’t satisfied. His newest proposal has people calling his decisions erractic and wild.

Donald Trump wants his face on a $250 bill. Photo credit: Alex Brandon-Pool / Getty Images

The Republicans introduced the Donald J. Trump $250 Bill Act last year. The bill would instruct the Secretary of the Treasury to print a portrait of the twice-impeached president’s face on the $250 bill.

Trump shared an op-ed by Rep. Andy Barr in the Washington Examiner on Truth Social that suggested his face be on the currency.

“Why I’m leading legislation to put Trump on a new $250 bill. A $250 bill bearing Donald J. Trump’s image is not only an appropriate tribute,” the Republican Kentucky congressman wrote. “It is a powerful reminder that America’s best days are still ahead.”

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Trump co-signed it by sharing an image of his face on the $100 bill on social media on Tuesday. The $250 bill does not exist.

After the news resurfaced that Trump wants his name on the country’s currency — despite 160-year-old legislation banning the likeness of living persons being applied to U.S. notes — and users were not shy about sharing their opinions.

Many people have speculated about Trump’s mental health for months, including his niece, Mary Trump. She said that Trump’s father, Fred Trump Sr., had Alzheimer’s “for a very, very long time,” and she sees similarities in her uncle.

Donald Trump has published the $100 “Trump bill” pic.twitter.com/lUAwssYtlq — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 12, 2026

One user also wondered if the president is suffering from dementia, which has been suspected for years.

“He’s clearly in some sort of fantasy bubble while he is sundowning,” wrote one X user. “He is experiencing a narcissistic collapse. He is mentally unfit to lead and has the mentality of a pre-teen.”

“Oh my god, Impeach him,” wrote one person, while others called Trump “covetous and sickening.”

The president went further to redesign the bill with Bejamine Franklin’s face on it. Trump replaced the phrase “In God We Trust” with “God Bless Trump.”

The numbers that were spelled out were also removed. But he did add a giant fold feather, along with the hashtags, “TRUMP4547” and “TRUMP2024.”

🚨Check out the Federal VICTORY Note President Trump posted!



God Bless Donald Trump!

TRUMP4547

TRUMP2024

And a big gold feather… for currency backed by Gold!!



(As of May 2026, the U.S. government has not officially released a new, redesigned $100 bill, nor has it announced… pic.twitter.com/KqgVwCaedZ — Melissa Redpill (@MelissaRedpill) May 12, 2026

Several online sources couldn’t help but notice one recognizable detail that Trump failed to consider.

The image looks strikingly familiar to Trump’s mug shot after he was arrested for trying to overturn the 2020 election, and the user wrote, “He looks like a fugitive here.”

Another said, “First president to use his mug shot as his Bill photo lol.”

Mary also provided a reason for Trump’s obsession with naming things after himself, such as adding his name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts last year, a tribute to the assassinated 63rd president.

Trump fired the board and replaced them with his so-called supporters, who named him CEO.

“He seems deeply uncertain. He seems to be reckoning with the possibility that he may not be immortal after all,” said Trump’s niece Mary on “The Daily Beast” podcast. “And that, to me, suggests that his defense mechanisms around preventing himself and everybody else from knowing the reality about him are weakening.”

One thing is for sure — the artwork had better be to Trump’s liking on the $250 bill, as he was unhappy with his Time magazine cover last October. He took to Truth Social to complain about it and hasn’t shut up since.

Despite all the hoopla, it seems that it will only be Trump’s signature on future U.S. paper currency.