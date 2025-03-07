‘Do You Want to Tell Them’: Kevin Hart Put In the Hot Seat After Regina Hall Confronts Him Over Crude Comment He Made About Her

Amid a playful moment, actress Regina Hall took time to remind Kevin Hart of an old comment he had made about her while filming together.

Though many people were tickled by the inappropriate quip, the unexpected incident showed the true nature of their relationship.

The “Think Like A Man” actress, 54, brought it up when her celebrity friend, who co-starred in nine movies with her, made a surprise appearance on “Today with Jenna and Friends,” where she was co-hosting alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

Hart surprised Hall with a big bouquet of flowers, leading to a warm hug and a compliment about how good she looked.

Regina Hall recently reminded Kevin Hart about a crude comment he once made about her body during a film shoot. (Photos: “Today with Jenna & Friends”/YouTube screenshots)

That’s when Hall, pointing at her chest, asked, “Do you want to tell them what you said about me?”

Hart laughed, realizing where the conversation was headed, and reminded everyone that they were on daytime TV.

“Kevin and I were doing a scene, and I was scantily clad,” Hall began.

Hart reminded his former co-star that they were on daytime television.

“Well, I’m going to say what you said,” Hall shot back. “He said, ‘Somebody get a robe so Regina can cover up her sandbags.’”

Jenna and the audience erupted in laughter as the “Best Man” actress feigned outrage, repeating, “Sandbags?”

“I don’t know what woman …” Hall began, seemingly suggesting how offensive it is to call any part of a woman’s anatomy “sandbags.”

Hart, raising his hands in surrender, tried to brush it off. “It was a different shoot. It was a different time. It wasn’t in today’s time!” he said.

Kevin and Regina’s friendship goes back more than 20 years, starting with “Scary Movie 3” in 2003. Their back-and-forth has become a signature part of their dynamic, which Hart acknowledged during the interview.

“We’ve spent a lot of time together,” Hart said. “I don’t think that there is a face that lights me up more –– on camera or off.”

As soon as he hit the screen, he gave her a huge bouquet of flowers and gave her a big hug.

The Philadelphia native called Hall “pound for pound the funniest co-star that I’ve ever worked with,” showing his appreciation for their bond. When he made the statement, she corrected him, saying, “Ounce for ounce.”

Hall was just as warm in her response, saying, “I love him so much. I am so happy!”

Daily Mail readers had mixed reactions to Hart’s “sandbags” comment.

One reader wrote, “He wouldn’t have said that about anyone else!” while another asked, “Would he have liked her to have said get this man some high heels so I can be face to face with him?”

Another commenter defended Hart, saying, “Omg, that’s all he said? That’s a compliment! So many wish they had large breasts. How is that considered bad? You were blessed by nature, so many women wish that theirs could be called sandbags. Lighten up, woman.”

Over on YouTube, fans appreciated their natural chemistry. One person commented, “I love how they go right into their shenanigans,” while another said, “They are like siblings.”

A third viewer wrote, “I absolutely love these two together. They bounce off each other’s timing so well. It’s like they should’ve been siblings.”

Their sibling-like relationship extends beyond movie sets and these types of interviews. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hall appeared in a casual quarantine look in a video call with Hart. He initially complimented her but then joked to his wife that Hall’s hair part “looked like stitches.”

In a 2014 interview with Cinemanerdz, they showcased their chemistry while discussing their roles in their film “About Last Night.”

In their typical playful manner, Hall declared, “It’s like I popped Kevin’s acting cherry,” to which Hart responded, “Well, you know Regina, that doesn’t mean I was a virgin.”

Hall insisted, “I did it. I popped your cherry,” and Hart conceded with, “Fine, Regina. You popped my cherry. I just can’t [argue] with Regina.”

As their recent reunion proved, Hall and Hart’s bond has only grown stronger over the years. Their constant laughter, playful teasing, and unwavering support for each other have made them one of Hollywood’s most entertaining duos — coming across more like siblings than just co-stars.