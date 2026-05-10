‘Bro, Legit Didn’t Know What to Say’: Right-Wing CNN Panelist Freezes, Stammers After Black Panelist Asks the One Question He Can’t Answer About Trump

President Donald Trump revels in projecting power and strength, but he has one serious weakness that he just can’t hide. Trump is extremely thin-skinned, critics point out, making it easy for his opponents to exploit that sore spot.

And such was the case with a joke late-night TV host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel made on Thursday, April 23, two days before the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, where a gunman allegedly tried to assassinate the president.

CNN panelists Pete Seat and Isaiah Martin engaged in a debate on air. (Photos: Threads screenshots/Isaiah Martin)

Kimmel did a mock roast of Trump, something the president would not have faced at the dinner because, for the first time, there was no comedian hosting it, which critics say is why Trump agreed to go in the first place.

During the roast, Kimmel joked about Melania Trump having the “glow” of “an expectant widow,” referencing the age difference between the couple. She’s 56, and he’s 79.

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It wasn’t until after the shooting that the MAGA backlash against Kimmel’s joke erupted.

By Monday, April 27, the first lady accused Kimmel of using “hateful and violent rhetoric” to “divide our country,” according to The Hill. She demanded ABC fire him. Then the president jumped on the bandwagon, calling the joke “very shocking” and accusing Kimmel of stoking violence.

Kimmel addressed the growing backlash twice, explaining the joke was a reference to the age difference between the Trumps and even playing a clip of Trump making a similar joke during King Charles’ White House visit on April 28.

MAGA acolytes joined in the fracas, amplifying the Trumps’ rhetoric and demanding the FCC take action against Kimmel and the network.

By May 1, Trump supporter and popular podcaster Joe Rogan even weighed in, calling the backlash “ridiculous.”

The controversy continued on CNN’s “NewsNight With Abby Phillip,” where sparks flew between two panelists arguing over calls for Kimmel to repent.

“It’s a shame Jimmy Kimmel can’t stand up and apologize for something that was in poor taste,” Pete Seat, a right-wing political commentator and former White House spokesman under George W. Bush, stated with a solemn tone.

Fellow panelist Isaiah Martin, an unflappable former Texas Democratic congressional candidate, responded with a proverbial eye roll.

“Pete, can you tell me one example of Trump ever apologizing for anything?” Martin gently and quietly asked.

A speechless Seat looked at him for several seconds as the silence grew louder, before shrugging his shoulders and throwing his hands up. He didn’t even need to say it because the answer is no.

But Seat grew visibly upset after he was upstaged by Martin.

“You cannot show an example of Trump ever apologizing for anything,” Martin continued. “So, I just think it’s rich when any conservative tries to go and say that someone should apologize for anything.”

Seat quickly interjected, raising his voice and gesturing with his hands, “Why is it…?”

But Martin wasn’t having any of it, “The point is the Republican Party ran on a platform,” Martin explained, talking over Seat. “Excuse me, I’m speaking, Peter,” Martin calmly interjected as Seat shook his head. “That’s OK, give it to me,” the Trump defender shot back.

An unruffled Martin talked over him, using his hands for emphasis in describing the irony.

“The Republican Party ran on a platform of having free speech. That’s what you guys campaigned on,” Martin calmly continued.

“You went to all the college campuses all around, talking about what you stood for free speech,” Martin pointed out. “Now you have the president of the United States being so much of a snowflake that he cannot handle a joke he doesn’t like from Jimmy Kimmel.”

“That’s ridiculous,” Martin added, quoting Rogan’s take on the uproar.

“And Jimmy Kimmel can’t be man enough to apologize,” a red and flustered Seat countered, pointing at Martin in trying to make his point.

Social media exploded with fury after the clip went viral. Martin even responded at one point, saying, “Bro legit didn’t know what to say lol.”

A Threads user said what is on everyone’s mind: “The fact that these people hold a comedian to a higher standard than the president of the United f-cking states will never not piss me off.”

And the comments lambasting Trump ramped up.

“Apologize for what? Meanwhile the clown can disrespect everyone including the Pope. Do what I say and not what I Do. Got It,” another user pointed out.

All joking aside, the Trumps are serious about revenge on Kimmel. Critics say they’ve demanded the Federal Communications Commission under Chairman Brendan Carr to go after Kimmel.

The FCC has now ordered an early review of ABC owner Disney’s broadcast licenses years ahead of schedule among other pressures, although Carr has duplicitously denied the Kimmel controversy has anything to do with it.