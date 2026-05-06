‘What a Shame’: White House Started a Fight With Jeffries and Schumer on Cinco de Mayo — Schumer Hits Back With an Epstein Pic Trump Hopes No One Sees

It’s no secret that the Trump administration is accused of full of racist individuals, including President Donald Trump and his White House deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller.

Miller’s extremism is so pronounce that the chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Joaquin Castro introduced a bill condemning the his presence in the White House, and the Texas Democrat also called for his immediate resignation from office over what is being called Miller’s white supremacist ideology, which has influenced the president’s immigration plan.

Trump is no better. He shared a racist video depicting Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes, and now the White House is posting similar content on social media.

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) (L) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) deliver remarks following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Getty Images)

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May 5, otherwise known as Cinco de Mayo, is the annual celebration of the Mexican army’s 1862 victory in Franco-Mexican War. Cinco de Mayo is celebrated in the U.S. as an homage to Mexican culture and heritage, but the official X account of the White House chose to note the occasion with a racist AI image depicting two Democratic senators drinking margaritas at the southern border.

The image features House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sitting at a table by the border wearing sombreros and drinking margaritas. There is also a sign on the table reading, “I love illegal immigrants” in bright colors with a jalapeño chili pepper drawn on the sign. The post is captioned, “Happy Cinco de Mayo to all who celebrate!”

Happy Cinco de Mayo to all who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/gfTriN75Fk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 5, 2026

Schumer responded to the racist post by sharing it with a picture of Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, pictured together and wearing sombreros.

The post was captioned, “Happy Cinco de Mayo,@WhiteHouse!”

Jeffries reacted by sharing Schumer’s post on X.

Reaction to the posts on social media was mixed, as one user noted Schumer’s post was also problematic. “I get your intentions, but as a Mexican American, we are not your costume,” wrote one.

“Sorry Chuck, but you’re getting schooled in the comments, AGAIN,’ another echoed.

One user complimented Schumer’s post and wrote, “Wow, Chuck is really getting his tweet game on! So original!”

“I can’t stand your character and politics,” wrote another. “But I must hand it to you: on this one, you trumped Trump hands down.”

Another user noted the unbelievable yet true state of the nation. “D—mn, this not crazy to yall? The way the official White House page is being used to spread hate lol.”

“Racist,” replied one.

A final user wrote, “The White House is now an utter joke. All they do is Troll, Lie, steal and deceive. What a shame.”

The White House did not take down the racist Cinco de Mayo post following the backlash, and it appears that it has no plans to do so.