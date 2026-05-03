‘An Unstable Lunatic’: What Trump Did at 4AM Was So Reckless His Team Is Scrambling to Contain the Fallout and It’s Triggering a Question the White House Is Racing to Bury

President Donald Trump unleashed a wave of late-night posts that felt increasingly difficult to contain. While critics reacted in real time, the deeper concern was inside his own operation, where aides were left scrambling to keep the situation from slipping further off the rails.

Trump’s spiral came just as Iranian officials were trading proposals and scrambling to determine whether to give peace a chance. And with a fragile ceasefire on the line, some officials questioned whether Trump’s bluster risked upending the process at a critical moment.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing with Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In the wee hours of April 29 Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself holding a military-style rifle in front of a backdrop of a desert landscape in flames and warning: “No more Mr. Nice Guy!”

“Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon! President DJT.”

‘This Is Rich’: Trump Screams into the Void with Cryptic All-Caps Message, and Iran Immediately Clowned Him So Hard the White House Might Never Recover

Critics flooded social media with sharp responses.

“Donald Trump posted this latest threat to Iran on his social media account at 4:05 a.m. ET / 1:05 a.m. PT,” Meidas Touch wrote on Threads. “Note: Reports indicate Trump’s social media posts have been actively undermining negotiations.”

“These posts should be undermining the negotiations! Because at any given moment they know he will tear up any agreement! He is an unstable, untrustworthy lunatic and the world knows it,” one commenter added.

“Delusional weak old fool. He’s never fought anything in his life. Except with bribes and threats. He’s living in his stupid fantasy world.”

Another asked, “Is this the same guy that wants to tone down political rhetoric?”

The replies all pointed to a familiar problem. Trump’s habit of conducting diplomacy on social media collided with the quiet, trust-dependent nature of negotiations with Tehran, raising doubts about whether a deal can survive his temperamental commentary.

As U.S. and Iranian officials edged toward an agreement to end a seven-week war, Trump’s social media posts and off-the-cuff remarks to reporters introduced confusion.

Earlier this month momentum had been building. Intermediaries, including Pakistani officials, were relaying updates between Washington and Tehran. Proposals were narrowing. Both sides were weighing concessions on uranium enrichment and sanctions relief. The outlines of a potential framework were coming into view.

Then Trump went off the rails and took any progress that had been made with him.

In a series of interviews and posts, he claimed Iran had already agreed to major U.S. demands—assertions that officials familiar with the talks said were premature or flatly untrue.

He said Tehran had accepted an “unlimited” suspension of its nuclear program. He said Iran “agreed to everything,” including handing over enriched uranium. He predicted a deal within days.

Iranian officials quickly pushed back, rejecting key claims and denying that another round of talks had even been scheduled. What had been cautious optimism gave way to renewed mistrust.

“The Iranians didn’t appreciate POTUS negotiating through social media and making it appear as if they had signed off on issues they hadn’t yet agreed to, and ones that aren’t popular with their people back home,” one person familiar with the talks told CNN, adding that the Iranians are particularly concerned about appearing to look weak.

That reaction reflects a deeper dynamic that has long defined Trump’s approach.

Since his first campaign in 2016, aides and outside observers have pointed to his preference for public pressure over private bargaining, often using statements, threats, or exaggerated claims to try to force outcomes.

Critics describe it as impulsive. Supporters frame it as leverage. Either way, it has repeatedly put his own negotiators in a bind.

Inside the administration, some officials now acknowledge that pattern is playing out again.

The sensitivity of talks with Iran — where mistrust of the U.S. runs deep—means even small missteps can carry outsized consequences. Publicly declaring victories that have not been secured risks embarrassing Iranian negotiators and undercutting their ability to make concessions.

CONFIRMED: DONALD TRUMP IS PLAYING HARDBALL WITH IRAN



He reportedly just said it's "NOT ACCEPTABLE" after their latest peace proposal



Publicly, Iran has only admitted that the US "responded" pic.twitter.com/DvxaELHJDi — Sergeant News Network (@sgtnewsnetwork) May 3, 2026

Complicating matters further, U.S. officials believe there may be divisions within Iran’s leadership, including between negotiators like Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and the country’s powerful military wing. That raises a basic question: even if terms are discussed, who can actually approve them?

Against that backdrop, Trump’s shifting and sometimes contradictory statements have added another layer of uncertainty.

At one point, he told reporters Vice President JD Vance would not participate in talks due to security concerns. At the same time, senior officials publicly said Vance would lead the delegation. They turned out to be correct. “Things changed,” a White House official later said.

A day later, Trump claimed Vance was already en route to Pakistan, while the vice president was still in Washington. Officials again scrambled to clarify that travel plans were still being finalized.

Even the ceasefire deadline has shifted. Trump initially set a two-week timeline that would expire Tuesday evening, then later said it would end “Wednesday evening Washington time,” effectively extending the window by a day. Whether that adjustment reflects strategy or confusion remains unclear.

Meanwhile, events on the ground have added more pressure. A U.S. naval interception of an Iranian cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman reignited tensions and tested the ceasefire. Oil markets have reacted sharply to Trump’s statements, with analysts linking spikes in volatility to his social media activity.

The president has insisted he feels no urgency to strike a deal.

“I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!” he wrote on Truth Social last week.

That confidence is not shared universally. Polling shows the conflict has grown unpopular at home, and critics warn that a collapse in talks could lead to renewed fighting.

Still, the White House has defended Trump’s approach in forceful terms.

“The United States has never been closer to a good deal with Iran, unlike the horrible deal made by the Obama Administration, thanks to President Trump’s negotiating ability,” said Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. “Anyone who cannot see President Trump’s tactics to play the long game are either stupid or willfully ignorant.”

For now, negotiations are stalled as the president maintains a blockade of Iran’s shipping while the Islamic Republic continues to maintain control of the Strait of Hormuz vital energy corridor. The standoff continues to send oil and gasoline prices higher.