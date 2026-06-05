‘Wouldn’t Dare Do This Near an Actual Man’: White Man Interrupts Video of Teen Girls Dancing to Make Racist Gesture. Now New York Officials Are After Him

A family-friendly community event in New York turned ugly when a man made a racist gesture in the background of a light-hearted video being filmed by teenage friends.

Two teen girls were dancing in front of their camera during the annual Fishkill Block Party in Dutchess County, New York, on May 30, when a bald white man wearing sunglasses snuck up behind them and made a hand signal, associated with Nazi Germany and white supremacy.

Seemingly unaware of what was happening in the moment, the girls did not react and continued dancing, finishing up their TikTok video.

A video screenshot shows a man stepping into the camera while two girls record a video. (Photo: X/I See Racists)

The ten-second clip has sparked intense condemnation from local Fishkill officials and widespread outrage online after it was shared on X and went viral. The original video has since been taken down.

Hundreds of commenters say the incident is a prime example of how racists engage in selective intimidation, deliberately targeting women and children of color while avoiding physical confrontations with men. As one commenter put it bluntly, it’s “because they know most Black men will beat the soul out of their stanking a–.”

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Referring to racists, another wrote, “They’re always ready to antagonize women and children but wouldn’t dare do this near an actual man.” Dozens of viewers on X called out the man’s calculated cowardice. As one viewer put it: “Imagine doing this to some young girls. Just embarrassing… so desperate for attention…”

If attention was the point, he certainly got it. Though the man has not been publicly identified, he is believed to be a local resident, and Fishkill politicians and elected officials have responded swiftly to condemn his actions.

Racist walks into video of teenage girls dancing and throw the Nazi salute.



Why do racists only target women and children? pic.twitter.com/rfUm9qpChT — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) June 2, 2026

“I want to state very clearly that the Village of Fishkill, and I as mayor, do not condone acts of hate, prejudice, anti-semitism, or racism,” said Mayor Kathy Martin at a June 1 board meeting, adding, “I apologize to all of the people who were upset by this, but please know that we are upset as well.”

The Town of Fishkill issued a statement on June 2 that read in part, “The incident nevertheless serves as a reminder that symbols and gestures associated with hatred have no place in our community.”

“Actions that invoke or glorify ideologies responsible for persecution, violence, and human suffering are wholly inconsistent with the values of decency, respect, and inclusion that our residents expect and deserve.”

Several Fishkill councilmembers and local politicians have issued equally strong statements against the bigot’s behavior, which have been gathered up on the official Keep Fishkill Beautiful! Facebook page.

According to the Daily Voice, a local news outlet, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

For the two teen girls in the video, the moment was fleeting, but for many online, it’s more evidence that women and children of color are too often singled out for this kind of targeted intimidation.