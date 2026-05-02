‘I’m Not Your Bruh!’: Arkansas Teacher Charged With Aggravated Assault After Allegedly Choking Student Who Refused To Call Him ‘Sir’ In Showdown for Respect

An Arkansas teacher faces an assault charge for allegedly choking a middle schooler after the student called him “bruh.”

Tracy Matthews, a teacher at Wonder Junior High School in West Memphis, Arkansas, was charged with aggravated assault in connection with an incident at the school on April 15.

Tracy Matthews, 56, was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly choking a middle school student who called him “bruh.” (Photo: Screenshot/WREG)

A police report cited by WREG says a student told Matthews, “Bruh, I don’t have a computer.”

Matthews responded, “I’m not your bruh. I’m your sir.”

When the student replied, “My bad, lil bruh,” authorities say the 56-year-old grabbed the student by his shirt and pushed him against a desk.

When the student walked out of the classroom, Matthews followed him, grabbed him by his neck, pushed him against the wall and choked him, police say.

The student told the principal, who obtained surveillance video capturing the incident. School leaders then contacted West Memphis Police, who arrested and charged Matthews.

The West Memphis School District said in a statement that it’s aware of the “isolated” incident and is cooperating with the police department.

“The West Memphis School District is aware of an isolated incident at Wonder Jr. High School. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is the district’s top priority. We appreciate our partnership with the West Memphis Police Department which contributes to the safety of all district schools. Being a law enforcement matter, the district has no further comment.

There’s no word on whether Matthews remains employed with the school district.

Residents and parents shared their thoughts about the incident.

“Anger should be left at home and not in the school, not in the workplace,” resident James Barner told WREG.

“It’s a good school, but everybody got problems,” Elaine Warren told WMC. “He might have had a problem that day, or was upset that day, but he went too far.”

Matthews is now out on bond, according to local news outlets.