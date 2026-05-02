Public Fury Erupts After ‘Wannabe’ Gang Member from Wealthy Neighborhood Gets Just Five Years For Brutal Racist Attack That Left Victim with Brain Damage

A man pleaded guilty on April 27 to a hate crime more than a year after wielding a bat at a Black stranger, yelling racist slurs, and pummeling his head, causing him cognitive and vision issues for months.

Javier Gomez, 21, of Thousand Oaks — one of the wealthiest cities in California — struck a plea deal, admitting to felony assault with a deadly weapon, an allegation of causing great bodily injury, a gang-related sentencing enhancement, and the hate crime offense.

Javier Gomez will serve five years in prison after assault on Black family. (Credit: KEYT News Screengrab)

According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Ventura County Office, Gomez, who was on probation at the time of the attack, is expected to be sentenced to five years in state prison on May 26.

The news has sparked criticism online: “Only 5 years. Victim is left with brain injuries, and he only got 5 years,” wrote one Instagram user.

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In California, the felony assault charge alone carries up to four years in prison, and with the other enhancements and allegations, he could have faced up to a decade behind bars if the case had gone to trial.

Authorities described Gomez as a documented gang member who approached the victim and his wife on Dec 31, 2024, while they walked to their parked car.

Accompanied by a juvenile who has not been publicly named due to his age, the two men uttered the slurs before cornering the victim.

Gomez attacked first, hitting the man in the forehead, and then passed the bat to the juvenile, who also took a swing and hit the man in the head. The victim’s panicked wife immediately called 911.

After Gomez pleaded guilty, the District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said, “The victim and his wife showed tremendous courage by testifying at the preliminary hearing and confronting hate head-on. Our community will not tolerate hate-fueled violence or gang-related intimidation.”

It now appears some hate — or at least a bit of mocking — is directed at Gomez in the comments on Instagram, with many wondering, “Since when does Thousand Oaks have gangs?”

“Kinda like Malibu’s Most Wanted, and they live in gated communities,” said another about the celeb-filled suburb that Brittney Spears and Justin Bieber have once called home.

Echoing dozens of comments, another chimed in, “No such thing as a Thousand Oaks gang member. Just wanna-be’s.”

The District Attorney’s news release also added that the minor admitted to charges and was sentenced in juvenile court.