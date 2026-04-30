‘Let’s Go’: Sinbad Stuns Fans With Emotional Stage Comeback 6 Years After Devastating Stroke

Sinbad is coming back, back to a stage that is!

For almost the past six years, the beloved comedian and actor has been recovering after experiencing an ischemic stroke in 2020. The medical emergency was so severe that doctors said that he would never be able to walk again.

Comedian Sinbad shares an emotional update with fans, giving them a long-awaited surprise six years after having a stroke. (Photo: Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Sinbad Warns ‘Be Careful What You Talk About’ While Recovering From a Stroke He Believes He Manifested Due to a Joke Over 14 Years Ago

While Sinbad’s been working to beat the odds, it appears that Sinbad primarily gets around via wheelchair.

His current physical condition has been what’s kept him from doing much entertainment work. Yet fans were thrilled last year when he got back on screen for the first time in Tyler Perry’s “Straw.” Since then, they’ve been wanting more.

Sinbad made a recent video responding to his supporters with updates on his health and also leaving them with a surprise.

The April 29 video shows the 69-year-old comic in a chair as he began, “What’s up everybody? Just want to say hi, this is Sinbad.”

He said he heard the calls and demands on social media from people saying, “Man, when you going to be back onstage?”

Responding to their question, the “Cherokee Kid” star said, “I can’t walk.” He further explained, “Since the stroke in 2020, I have not been onstage.”

But it seems that that is changing soon. “I’m going to get my feet wet,” declared Sinbad. He then invited folks to his April 29th and May 10th shows at the Comedy Ice House in Pasadena, California.

“It’s just the beginning of me coming back. I want to thank everybody who bought tickets. I think it’s already sold out,” he exclaimed. “I’m so looking forward to these shows. I got so much stuff to talk about, I’m going to be talking more trash than I ever talked.”

And he won’t be alone at the shows. Sinbad will be joined by “two very funny people” as openers, including one newbie in the comedy space.

“It’s my daughter, Paige Bryan, and that’s the first time we worked together as comics on stage. I’m looking forward to this because she talk more trash than I talk. Also, comedian Chase Anthony, who’s opened for me for the last couple years.”

Before closing out he said, “I thank you for all the prayers that people prayed for me. It worked.”

Sinbad shares his daughter, Paige Bryan, his wife, Meredith Fuller Adkins.

Paige replied in the comments, “Let’s GOOOOOOOOOOO daddy!!! I can’t freaking wait. I’m so so so happy for you, I could cry — but I’ll wait til after we slang these jokes. #legacy #blackexcellence.”

Fans showed the same level of excitement and support in the comments. One person said, “Greatest moment ever to see your face & hear your voice.”

A second happy fan wrote, “This brings a huge smile to my face! Let’s go Sinbad!”

Another diehard typed out a lengthier response: “This made my heart so happy I love Sinbad. He was the first comedian that ever made me laugh so hard that I had stomach cramps and tears streaming down my face. I will be there.”

Sinbad’s family first shared his diagnosis in October 2020. They revealed that a blood clot in his heart had traveled up to his brain and triggered the stroke.

In a now-deleted 2022 website the family said he had a thrombectomy surgery to remove the clot and was initially able to talk and move.

Another clot formed, forcing doctors to operate again — but this time, his condition took a turn for the worse. His brain began to swell, prompting a craniotomy to relieve the pressure. That’s when doctors discovered a brain bleed, and Sinbad was ultimately placed into a medically induced coma.

The website said, “It would be weeks before he would open his eyes, speak, or show signs of basic mobility,” his family said on the website. “It wasn’t long before we realized he couldn’t move his left side or simply hold his head up.”

Though he may not walk on his own, Sinbad took the stage at the 2024 “Netflix Is a Joke Presents: Sinbad Tribute Show” in Los Angeles. He used a cane and had assistance.

The crowd applauded as he walked out. Sinbad was joined by his wife, daughter, and son Royce Beckly Adkins. He opened up about his experience of the stroke and even gave praise to his wife for supporting him through his journey of recovery.