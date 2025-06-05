‘Did Anyone Notice?’: Sinbad’s Drastic Transformation In New Photos Has Fans Saying He Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ as He Returns to Acting Five Years After Stroke

Sinbad is starring in his first film since suffering a stroke five years ago.

Thanks to Tyler Perry, the 68-year-old is back on screen in Perry’s new thriller “Straw.” The Netflix film, which also stars Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, and Teyana Taylor, tells the story of a struggling mother who is willing to go to great lengths to support her sick daughter.

Sinbad, who can be seen in the trailer plays the character of Benny, a neighbor of Henson’s lead character.

Sinbad to appear in first film since having stroke. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

At the 0:57 mark of the trailer, viewers get their first look at the comedian’s character, sitting in a wheelchair outside with a piercing glare. For now the details surrounding Sinbad’s character remain unclear, but according to Perry himself, “He delivered.”

Perry talked to “Entertainment Tonight” about why he felt it was important to include Sinbad.

“It’s so important to me as a man that men want to support and take care of their families, and I know it’s been really difficult for him, so giving him this opportunity made me feel amazing,” Perry said. “So I’m really excited for him.”

Fans left comments about the actor in the comments section of the trailer’s YouTube clip. One person said, “I hope that was Sinbad I saw in the clip he really deserves a lot

Another wrote, “I hope Sinbad is doing ok. I heard he had a stroke.”

Tyler Perry shares why it was important for him to cast Sinbad in his first post-stroke movie role at the premiere of his film, 'Straw,' streaming June 6 on Netflix. https://t.co/GQRn80AKNo — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 4, 2025

Someone else said, “wait did anyone notice - that is the legend Mr David Akins aka Sinbad in the wheel chair. Im so happy to see him acting and joking again.”

Back in November 2020, his family put out an Instagram statement revealing that “The Cherokee Kid” star had suffered a stroke. While asking for “continued prayers,” Sinbad’s family shared they were keeping hope during their difficult time.

They wrote, “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”

The ischemic stroke he suffered from occurred the month prior to his family releasing the statement. It was the result of a blood clot traveling from his heart to his brain, according to his Instagram video. He spent months in the hospital recovering and was initially told that he lost mobility on the left side of his body. Doctors reportedly informed him that he would never be able to walk or perform again.

But the comedian’s determination and work have helped him beat those odds.

Even before taking on Perry’s project, Sinbad had begun to work again. Last May, he performed stand-up comedy for the first time since the stroke during his tribute for the “Netflix Is a Joke” festival. At the event, a woman helped Sinbad as he used a cane for assistance while walking to the stage.

He has also made a cameo in the sequel to “Good Burger” starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Sinbad was the Mr. Wheat character in the original. However, in the second movie, he only did a voiceover, so he was not seen on screen like he is in Perry’s film.

”Straw” premieres on Netflix on June 6.