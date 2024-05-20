Sinbad Warns ‘Be Careful What You Talk About’ While Recovering From a Stroke He Believes He Manifested Due to a Joke Over 14 Years Ago



Sixty-seven-year-old actor and comedian Sinbad has long been celebrated in the entertainment industry for his mindful approach to comedy, notably steering clear of profanity during his stand-up performances. Despite being inspired by the late blue-comedy legend Richard Pryor, Sinbad has maintained a clean repertoire throughout his career, being careful not to use curse words during his bits.

However, now in rehabilitation after suffering a stroke in 2020, the beloved funnyman is admitting that he has used some bad curse words in his set, even if there were not the traditional profanity often associated with his fellow comics.

During a recent appearance at Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Los Angeles, he conjured up an old Christian scripture that states the “power of life and death lies in the tongue,” claiming that he manifested his health condition by joking about having a stroke more than 14 years earlier.

Joined by his family, after being helped to his seat on stage, the comedian told the crowd that he was feeling good and grateful to have been able to walk — albeit with a large staff.

“It is a miracle for me to come out tonight, even to be walking with that staff,” said Sinbad. “I feel good that I can do that because the left side of my body was affected [by the stroke]. My left hand, my left leg just quit.”

He then issued a warning to audience members about the power of the tongue.

“Be careful what you talk about. Remember I did my joke about having a stroke? Be careful what you talk about cause you’re bringing into fruition,” he cautioned.

The joke he referenced was from his 2010 “Where U Been?” comedy special, which was aired on Comedy Central. During the stand-up, he does a bit about older men dating younger women and jokes about men wanting a woman who will understand the signs of a stroke.

“All you men out here, 55 years old trying date some girl 20 like she like you,” he started the joke saying. “Are you out your mind? She wants your house.”

He continued, “I don’t see no 20-year-old girls with a broke down 55 a man with no money. You don’t see no girl 20, saying, ‘Look at the homeless dude, but he’s cute!’’”

“She wants you to die. If you keep messing with her, you will,” he warned.

In the part of the joke that he believes plagued him years later, Sinbad says, “You want a woman to understand the signs of stroke. That’s what I’m looking for … a woman that got my medication in her purse.”

“He makes valid points. Glad to see he’s up and about met him at a convention in San Francisco. Nice guy, respectful and appreciative,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “That is how red fox died .. they thought it was joke he always played without fail turns out it wasn’t a joke that time.”

“Yes yay!! Thank God! Word sound is POWER WATCH your words, let them express the things you desire,” one person commented. “Never speak ill of yourself or others. Let words be healing to their recipients. Jokes are great! Just don’t let your health be the brunt of the jokes.”

If Sinbad believes he manifested the stroke, he also seems to have manifested a woman who would have his back and keep their vows. While talking about watching what he says, he saluted his wife, Meredith Fuller Adkins, for being a “strong woman” who stuck with him through it all.

The two married in 1985, around the time he starred on “Star Search” as a finalist, and have maintained their union for nearly four decades.

Despite what seems unwavering devotion, the comedian joked about not always being the perfect husband and is grateful that Meredith is such a nice and forgiving person.

“I know it’s some of the dumb stuff I did during my marriage,” he said. “I know some days when I’m in this wheelchair at the top of the steps (laughter) … I know you thinking (I know she did), let’s take a ride.”

According to Sinbad, he depends on his wife for his “total survival.”

Saying to the group, “I thank God for her. So, I want to say thank you to her publicly.”

The couple has two children together: a daughter named Paige and a son named Royce. The kids have also been by his side.

Sinbad started making public appearances after the cast of “A Different World” traveled to several HBCUs, surprising students with a video appearance.

He has since shared his gratitude to his fans for their constant support.

“Thank you to everybody who’s been praying for me and saying good things and supporting me during this time in my life. It means a lot to me,” Sinbad said, adding, “God has been with us, and he’s carrying me — well, he’s carried me through my whole life — and it means so much when I hear from you all, and you tell me keep going.”

Also at the May 6 Netflix Is A Joke Fest were Sinbad’s mentees in the industry. Many stars like Deon Cole, D.K. Hughley, Byron Allen, Mark Curry, DJ Trauma, and more performed at the benefit comedy show in his honor. The proceeds are said to have gone to the Sinbad Special Needs Trust.