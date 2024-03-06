‘Miracles Happen’: Sinbad Makes First Public Appearance Since 2020 Stroke, Thanks Fans for Support

Comedian Sinbad has been popping up over the last week to celebrate the impact of “A Different World,” the hit NBC sitcom that virtually placed him in America’s living rooms nearly four decades ago.

The funnyman, who has made remarkable progress since he had a stroke in 2020, portrayed Coach Walter Oaks on the series that aired for six seasons. He recently took to social media to thank his supporters for holding him down in prayer over the past few years.

Sinbad makes his first public appearance since suffering 2020 stroke. (Photo: TheHillmanFiles/X)

In his signature light-hearted way, Sinbad even teased people about popping up on them, affirming that “miracles happen.”

The 67-year-old Benton Harbor, Michigan, native, whose real name is David Adkins, posted the inspirational clip on his personal Instagram profile with the caption, “Thank you for your prayers, support, and positive thoughts. They’ve carried me this far and will see me through to the finish line. It really is a different world out here! #WeGettinThereYall #ADifferentWorld”

The video opens with Sinbad watching himself on the Hillman Files’ Instagram page, during his virtual appearance at Morehouse College’s King’s Chapel with the cast of the transformative series about life at a historically Black college.

He joined via Zoom to share how “cool” to be able to “say something to the kids,” adding, “It’s wild that the kids even know who I am. That’s beautiful.”

The former “Star Search” finalist then went on to thank his supporters for standing by him as he has journeyed on the long road to recovery.

“Thank you to everybody who’s been praying for me and saying good things and supporting me during this time in my life. It means a lot to me,” Sinbad said, adding, “God has been with us and he’s carrying me (well he’s carried me through my whole life) and it means so much when I hear from you all and you tell me … keep going.”

He said while most of his fans are sending him prayers, some are sharing their personal stories and reaching out to him through his website.

“Some of you are going through what I’m going through or even worse than me,” he said. “I’m reading these things I’m gonna try to answer as many as I can. I pray for you and understand what it’s like. It’s rough. Thank all of y’all who’ve been fans and friends all these years of mine.”

He told his 397,000 Instagram followers to “expect to see more” of him and joked, “Don’t freak out if you turn around I’m standing right behind you.”

Ending his video with a testimony of his life, Sinbad added, “miracles happen.”

Fellow comedian Cedric The Entertainer wrote, “Nothing but love for you brother. Keep the faith.” Rodney Perry, another comic, commented, “As a stroke survivor myself your speach sounds amazing… rehab never ends…. Keep working sir youll be back on stage soon!!!”

Other fans also poured into the comment section celebrating his return.

“Glad to see Sinbad back and cracking jokes after his stroke!” one person tweeted.

Glad to see Sinbad back and cracking jokes after his stroke! — Nicolas Arcas (@NicolasArc11104) March 5, 2024

“God bless you, good brotha. Praying that you will continue to get stronger every day through God’s grace and mercy,” another person wrote, while one more said, “Good to hear & see u!!”

Sinbad suffered an ischemic stroke in October 2020 and has been working vigilantly on his recovery ever since. He underwent a thrombectomy to remove a clot that had migrated from his heart to his brain. Initially, the prognosis seemed hopeful.

The next day, doctors discovered another blood clot, half the size of the original one. As a result, Sinbad had to undergo a second surgery. While successful, his family revealed that this procedure took a greater toll on him than the first. He was then transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where physicians noticed that his brain was swelling.

“They performed a craniotomy to relieve the pressure and reduce the swelling. During surgery, however, the doctors discovered a bleed,” the family’s online journal about his treatment and recovery said.

“It was hours before the family learned Sinbad had returned to the Neuro-ICU in a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator,” the account continued, “The road to recovery became unclear and extremely difficult for the family to navigate.”

While the road to recovery was unclear, it seems that the celebrity is pushing through and is a beacon of fortitude and inspiration.