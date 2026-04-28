‘No Sympathy for Them at All’: Mob of White Men Attack Black Driver, Hurl N-Word, Then One Gets Instant Krama In Shocking Viral Video

An SUV driver hit two white attackers and sent one flying through a parking lot in an old video that has resurfaced. The wild, caught-on-camera dispute occurred in a Kroger parking lot in Columbus, Ohio, but has become a topic of discussion again, and this time around, viewers are siding with the Black driver.

With men swarming around him and smashing his vehicle’s windows, many people are saying it was a clear case of self-defense.

Video screenshots show a group of men in a parking lot during an altercation. (Photos: X/@MrDude079)

The disturbing clip is drawing strong reactions online. “Smashing up someone’s car and standing in front of it is potentially the dumbest thing I’ve ever witnessed,” read a recent comment.

Posted to X on April 20, the caption reads: “It was at this moment he knew this isn’t 1965 anymore.”

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In the video, a group of raging white men followed a Black man as he retreated to his SUV. Meanwhile, a fight broke out between two women nearby, and the entire parking lot seemed to erupt in chaos.

After the man jumped into his SUV, one of the aggressors yelled the N-word and stood behind his vehicle, blocking his exit. Another called him a “ho” and brandished a metal pipe, which he soon used in an unhinged rampage — smashing window after window, causing serious damage to the car. As the driver tried to escape, he clipped the man with the pipe, knocking him right off his feet.

July 4th Fight/Driver Hits Individual. I am shocked this is not listed anywhere that I could find in the Columbus news. This video was posted by Facebook user Eliel Martinez where this incident occurred yesterday at the Kroger on Soldano Blvd, in Columbus, OH near Hollywood… pic.twitter.com/q7ddeDFr8M — Mr Dude (@MrDude079) April 20, 2026

After he pulled himself up, another man appeared to jump onto the SUV’s hood, and the driver suddenly accelerated, hitting both of them and sending the man with the weapon skidding across the parking lot. People could be heard gasping in horror and yelling out “Oh my God!” as the man lay motionless on the asphalt. It’s unclear whether he received treatment for injuries, and there were no reports of charges or arrests.

Viewers are looking back on the shocking incident and have a lot to say.

“They chased him down. Might have a case for self-defense. They weren’t saying OMG when big boy was hitting the windows with that pipe,” one X user shared. “I honestly have no sympathy for them at all.”

Another agreed: “It’s always ‘oh my God’ AFTER we’ve been antagonized and forced into situations where we have to retaliate (yes, FORCE because, as shown in the video, he kept assaulting them) now we’re bad guys? Nah, he had it coming.”

A few in the comments believed the driver intentionally swung his car around to hit the men. But for most, the resurfaced video stands as a devastating reminder of how racism and a mob mentality can quickly cause panic and escalate a situation.